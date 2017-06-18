101 For Building The Right Mobile Test Lab for Your Business June, 2017 Presented By: Erank@perfectomobile.com Twitter: @e...
101 For Building The Right Mobile Test Lab For Your Business

  1. 1. 101 For Building The Right Mobile Test Lab for Your Business June, 2017 Presented By: Erank@perfectomobile.com Twitter: @ek121268 Blog: http://mobiletestingblog.com
  2. 2. Introductions • Mobile Technical Evangelist at Perfecto • Blogger and Speaker • 18+ Years in Development & Testing • Author of The Digital Quality Handbook, launched in May
  3. 3. Agenda for Today 6/18/2017 3© 2015, Perfecto Mobile Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Lab Sizing Best Practices The Optimizer Web Coverage Factors Intro Mobile Coverage Method The Challenges
  4. 4. The Digital Test Coverage Toolkit 6/18/2017 4© 2015, Perfecto Mobile Ltd. All Rights Reserved. http://info.perfectomobile.com/ultimate-digital-test-coverage-toolkit.html
  5. 5. The Test Coverage Conversation – What To Answer?  Which Devices & Browsers?  Which OS Versions?  How Many platforms are enough?  When should I refresh my test lab?  Who is in charge of coverage? 6/18/2017 5© 2016, Perfecto Mobile Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
  6. 6. A Day in A Life – Covering Real Environments Should be Part of Your Coverage Planning 12/3/2016 System/Network Conditions • Battery not full • Location Services Active • 4G Network/No Wi-Fi • System level is important Background Notifications • Messages • News app notifications • Sport apps notifications • Emails alerts • Social (Facebook) alerts Source: Open Signal
  7. 7. Real Life Mobile Native App Use Cases Sign In using TouchID TestingHandle System PopupsTest Image Injections Test Location Scenarios
  8. 8. What does it take to cover the REAL end user experience? v Device & Platform Model OS Version Screen Size browser v Environment Location Network Phone events Other apps v Conditions Signal Load CPU
  9. 9. What’s new? • IHS Markit Insights • Q1 2017 Insights • Refreshed 14 countries Perfecto’s Factors Magazine - 7th Edition
  10. 10. Reading The Index Recommended OS version Pixels per Inch Trend Types
  11. 11. Mobile Test Coverage Method OS Usage Driven Previous Latest Beta
  12. 12. Current Mobile Market State
  13. 13. Q1-Q2 2017 – Key Insights 6/18/2017 13© 2015, Perfecto Mobile Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Be prepared to 3 iOS Families post Sep 2017: • iOS 9.3.5 • (iPad Mini/iPad 2/iPhone 4S) • iOS 10.x – Majority of devices • Sep2017+ - iPhone 5, iPhone 5C, iPad 4th Gen • iOS 11 (Sep-2017) • Majority
  14. 14. 2017 Calendar and Forecast 6/18/2017 14© 2015, Perfecto Mobile Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
  15. 15. Web Coverage
  16. 16. Web Test Coverage Recommended Method
  17. 17. Consider Coverage Based on Geo & Platform Browsers 6/18/2017 17© 2015, Perfecto Mobile Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Global Web Coverage Mobile Web Coverage Europe
  18. 18. 2017 Web Calendar 6/18/2017 18© 2015, Perfecto Mobile Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
  19. 19. Thank You

