Vascon Engineers
Presenting Citron - 1 & 2 BHK in Wagholi  Phase 1 is ready and fully sold out.  Phase 2 is under construction.
1 BHK – MRP – 30.50 Lakhs (All Inclusive)
2 BHK – MRP – 42.30 Lakhs (All Inclusive)

Citron (Phase II) A project by Manisha Constructions & Vascon Engineers Ltd.

* 15 Storey 'L' Shaped Tower
* Ready Infrastructure
* Ample Parking Space
* 24*7 Secured Gated Community
* Ready to use Clubhouse & Recreation
* Quality Construction
* Mins Away from Day-to-Day convenience, Market & School
* Phase I Successfully Delivered to 130+ Happy Families

Hurry! Enquire now to get the best deals.

MahaRERA No. P52100018850 available at website maharera.mahaonline.gov.in

Presenting Top Selling 1 & 2 BHK Homes in Wagholi, Pune!!

  1. 1. Vascon Engineers
  Presenting Citron - 1 & 2 BHK in Wagholi  Phase 1 is ready and fully sold out.  Phase 2 is under construction.  - Ready & Fully functional Amenities  - No obstruction view  - Spacious Apartments  - DP rd. from Wagholi to Kharadi coming soon.  - Perfect for investment too  * 1 BHK – MRP – 30.50 Lakhs (All Inclusive)  * 2 BHK – MRP – 42.30 Lakhs (All Inclusive)  Hurry! Enquire now to get the best deals.  MahaRERA No. P52100018850 available at website
