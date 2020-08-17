Presenting Top Selling 1 & 2 BHK Homes in Wagholi, Pune!!

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
1 BHK – MRP – 30.50 Lakhs (All Inclusive)
2 BHK – MRP – 42.30 Lakhs (All Inclusive)
Citron (Phase II) A project by Manisha Constructions & Vascon Engineers Ltd.
* 15 Storey 'L' Shaped Tower
* Ready Infrastructure
* Ample Parking Space
* 24*7 Secured Gated Community
* Ready to use Clubhouse & Recreation
* Quality Construction
* Mins Away from Day-to-Day convenience, Market & School
* Phase I Successfully Delivered to 130+ Happy Families
Hurry! Enquire now to get the best deals.
WhatsApp to get the best deals - http://bit.ly/CitronWagholiOffer
Visit - http://bit.ly/Citron-IIWagholiPune
#CitronWagholi #WagholiProperties #FlatsinWagholi #ApartmentsinWagholi #1BHKinWagholi #2BHKinWagholi
MahaRERA No. P52100018850 available at website maharera.mahaonline.gov.in
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment