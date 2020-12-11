Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pricing Decisions
• Pricing decisions are the choices businesses make when setting prices for their products or services. Pricing decisions ...
Pricing Strategies- Value Based Pricing • Value-based pricing is also known as value-added pricing or perceived value pric...
Cost Based Pricing • Cost based pricing is one of the pricing methods of determining the selling price of a product by the...
Market Based Pricing • In market based pricing a company does the analysis of various prices of similar products. Market B...
New Product Pricing Strategies Price Skimming Penetration Pricing
Price Skimming • Price skimming is the strategy of charging a relatively high price during the launch of a new product and...
• Penetration pricing is a pricing strategy that is used to quickly gain market share by setting an initially low price to...
  1. 1. Pricing Decisions
  2. 2. • Pricing decisions are the choices businesses make when setting prices for their products or services. Pricing decisions can be simple or complex. • Simple pricing involves charging what competitors charge for similar goods and services. This strategy is often used by retailers and wholesalers selling commodities. Companies that make simple pricing decisions often try to increase sales by making small, competitive adjustments such as purchase discounts, volume discounts and purchase allowances. • Complex pricing is based on the originality of a product or service and what customers are willing to pay for it. This type of pricing is determined through negotiation with the customer and is common for custom furniture, artworks and consulting services.
  3. 3. Pricing Strategies- Value Based Pricing • Value-based pricing is also known as value-added pricing or perceived value pricing.Value-based pricing is, “the method of setting a price by which a company calculates and tries to earn the differentiated worth of its product for a particular customer segment when compared to its competitor.” • Value-based pricing is somewhat of an umbrella term for any pricing strategy that considers the value of a product in the eyes of the consumer and market. By using a value-based pricing approach, companies can build a framework that leverages their brand, product features, audience demographics, and market position. • Ex- Hospitality Sector
  4. 4. Cost Based Pricing • Cost based pricing is one of the pricing methods of determining the selling price of a product by the company, wherein the price of a product is determined by adding a profit element (percentage) in addition to the cost of making the product. It uses manufacturing costs of the product as its basis for coming to the final selling price of the product. In Cost Based Pricing, either a fixed amount or a percentage of the total product manufacturing cost is added as profit to the cost of the product to arrive at its selling price. • Ex- Any market commodity which we purchase.
  5. 5. Market Based Pricing • In market based pricing a company does the analysis of various prices of similar products. Market Based Pricing is defined as a process of setting prices of goods/services based on the current market conditions. A critical analysis of the product’s features is done and then depending on whether the product has more or less features than the competitor’s product, the price is accordingly set higher or lower than the price of the competitor’s product. • Ex- Movie Tickets, Flight Tickets
  6. 6. New Product Pricing Strategies Price Skimming Penetration Pricing
  7. 7. Price Skimming • Price skimming is the strategy of charging a relatively high price during the launch of a new product and then lowering the price over time as demand declines. Skimming is a useful pricing strategy for businesses in innovative spaces where demand is extremely high for early-adoption (like many technology businesses)
  8. 8. • Penetration pricing is a pricing strategy that is used to quickly gain market share by setting an initially low price to entice customers to purchase. This pricing strategy is generally used by new entrants into a market. An extreme form of penetration pricing is called predatory pricing.

