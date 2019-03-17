Mitos grupo 9

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mitos de la Sociedad de la Información
Grupo de trabajo 9
  1. 1. Mitos de la Sociedad de la Información Grupo de trabajo 9
  2. 2. Mito 1: Existencia de la supertecnología. Mito 2: Cultura deshumanizante y alienante. Mito 3: Manipuladoras de la actividad mental y las conductas de las personas Mito 4: Libertad de expresión e igualdad de participación. Mito 7: Construcción compartida del conocimiento. Mito 6: Sustitución de los profesores. Mito 5: Amplitud de la información. Mito 9: Neutrales y axiológicamente asépticas. Mito 8: Calor “Per ser” de las tecnologías. Índice Mito 10: Posibilidades interactivas. Mito 11: Modelo democrático de educación. Mito 12: La tecnología como la panacea que resolverá todos los problemas educativos. Mito 13: Ampliaciones: “A más personas y más acceso”. Mito 14: Reducción del tiempo de aprendizaje y reducción del costo. Mito 15: “Más impacto", "más efectivo", y "más fácil de retener".
  3. 3. Mito 1 Existencia de la supertecnología. Es significativa para conseguir metas. Es la tecnología mas pertinente para la educación. Sociedad de la información • Esta condicionada por los medios que dispongan las aulas en el colegio. • Debe adaptar su utilización a la edad de los alumnos y sus características socioculturales. Pertinente en Educación. MediosAdaptar
  4. 4. Mito 2 Cultura deshumanizante y alienante. Sociedad de la información • Olvida que esta creada por el hombre para mejorar las condiciones naturales. • Olvida que estamos en un momento histórico en el avance de las tecnologías. Considera la comunicación en directo como natural, tomando al resto de tipos de comunicaciones como artificiales. Comunicación en directo Otras comunicaciones Creada por el hombre Momento histórico Avance tecnológico.
  5. 5. Mito 3 Manipuladoras de la actividad mental y las conductas de las personas Sociedad de la información Los medios de comunicación influye al desarrollo de un sustrato psicológico personal- social que fomenta actitudes violentas. • Las tecnologías no solo transmiten información, también desarrollan habilidades cognitivas. • No pueden ser factores determinantes de las conductas y actitudes. Medios de comunicación Sustrato Psicológico-social Actitudes violentas
  6. 6. Mito 4 Libertad de expresión e igualdad de participación. Sociedad de la información • Estas libertades hace que no se extingan y que se conozcan las diferencias culturales En redes sociales hay libertad de expresión y participación igualitaria. Libertad de expresión Participación igualitaria Diferencias culturales
  7. 7. Mito 5 Amplitud de la información. Sociedad de la información • Los alumnos deben ser formados para que puedan evaluar y discriminar las informaciones. • Se produce una evolución del aprendizaje a medida que avanza el uso de tecnologías. Es la que permite un acceso ilimitado a todos los contenido en las instituciones educativas. Acceso ilimitado Evaluar información Modelos de aprendizaje
  8. 8. Mito 6 Sustitución de los profesores. Sociedad de la información Considera a las tecnologías económicas e igual de eficaces para el aprendizaje que un profesor • Olvidan el efecto novedad que determinan los resultados alcanzados. • Los profesores no serán reemplazados, sino que tendrán que cambiar sus roles y actividades. Económicas y eficaces Profesores presentes
  9. 9. Mito 7 Construcción compartida del conocimiento. Sociedad de la información • No siempre se comparten conocimientos. • Hay dos niveles de comunicación virtual, publico y privado, que determina su concreción. La Red ha evolucionado como almacén y exposición de información obviando su componente de tecnología social. Permitiendo: AlmacenarBuscar Recuperar
  10. 10. Mito 8 Calor “Per ser” de las tecnologías. Sociedad de la información • El valor de los cambios dependerá de como combinemos las tecnologías con el curriculum. • Es necesario un cambio de mentalidad hacia el uso de las nuevas tecnologías. Las tecnologías permiten cambios en la educación. Crean entornos mas atractivos y con diferentes posibilidades que las tradicionales. Combinación Cambio de Mentalidad Cambios educativos Diferentes Posibilidades
  11. 11. Mito 9 Neutrales y axiológicamente asépticas. Sociedad de la información • No son neutrales, aparte de información, transmiten valores y actitudes. Las tecnologías de penden de las personas que la utilizan y los objetivos que se quieren alcanzar con ellas. Son asépticas, se estropean con su utilización. Personas Objetivos No neutral Aséptica
  12. 12. Mito 10 Posibilidades interactivas Sociedad de la información • Las tecnologías permiten múltiples maneras de interaccionar, pero los alumnos no lo utilizan. • La hipertextualidad plantea limitaciones, como la confusión del alumno ante la información. El usuario es un procesador activo y consciente de la información. Hay menos interacción con las TIC de lo que la industria nos quiere hacer creer. Menos interacción Hipertextualidad Limitaciones Confusión
  13. 13. Mito 11 Modelo democrático de educación Sociedad de la información • Todos llegaremos a este punto de tecnología, pero puede haber desigualdades entre los que lleguen primero y los que lleguen demasiado tarde. Modelo nuevo y actualizado, basado en llamar la atención por haber una comunicación exagerada. Gracias a esto se ofrece: Formación de Calidad Información de Inmediato Información Clara
  14. 14. Mito 12 La tecnología como la panacea que resolverá todos los problemas educativos Sociedad de la información Da importancia a reflexionar sobre: • lo que vamos ha hacer con la tecnología. • Si el método que utilizaremos será el correcto para obtener buenos resultados. La tecnología dará su fruto si la utilizamos directamente relacionando todos los elementos esenciales según la metodología. Utilización correcta Buenos resultadosMétodoReflexión
  15. 15. Mito 13 Ampliaciones: “A más personas y más acceso” Sociedad de la información • Los centros deben enseñar a saber utilizar la tecnología adecuadamente, para navegar correctamente por esta. La información se puede distribuir a mas personas y mas contextos Distribución Mas personas Mas contextos
  16. 16. Mito 14 Reducción del tiempo de aprendizaje y reducción del costo Sociedad de la información Este mito no es correcto porque: • El costo aumenta, ya que los instrumentos tecnológicos tienen un gran valor económico. • No hay nada establecido para decir las tecnologías reducen el tiempo de aprendizaje Defiende que el uso de las tecnologías hace que el aprendizaje sea mas rápido, y ademas reduce el costo. Costo Tiempo
  17. 17. Mito 15 “Más impacto", "más efectivo", y "más fácil de retener" Sociedad de la información Las TIC causan un gran impacto en la sociedad, siendo su uso efectivo y con buenos resultados, y siendo a su vez fácil de retener la información que ofrecen Este mito no es correcto porque: • No tiene por qué tener relación el modelo cuantitativo y cualitativo. Puede llegar a muchas personas pero no tener calidad. • La relación cognitiva y social con las TIC: el niño hace un procedimiento con la información para conseguir sus objetivos, si no lo hace bien, no los conseguirá. Procedimiento Resultados
  18. 18. Fin Grupo de trabajo 9

