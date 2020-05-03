Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
58. НАСЛЕЂИВАЊЕ ПОЛА КОД ЧОВЕКА, НАСЛЕДНЕ БОЛЕСТИ ВЕЗАНЕ ЗА ПОЛ ОБОЉЕЊА ОРГАНА ЗА РАЗМНОЖАВАЊЕ ЧОВЕКА, ХИГИЈЕНА ПОЛНИХ ОРГ...
 наследне болести се преносе хромозомима са родитеља на децу и изазване су променама на хромозомима тј генима (дијабетес,...
Наследне болести везане за пол Далтонизам – наследна болест која се испољава у немогућности разликовања боја, најчешће црв...
 поред 22 телесна хромозома у полним ћелијама је и 1 полни хромозом (у јајној ћелији X, а у сперматозоиду X или Y) чијим ...
Наслеђивање пола
Хигијена полних органа Редовна хигијена полних органа подједнако је важна и за девојчице и за дечаке, јер смањује ризик од...
Обољења органа за размножавање Обољење Узрок Симптоми Гонореја Бактерија гонокока Гнојна упала слузокоже. Ако се не лечи, ...
ПОЛНО ПРЕНОСИВЕ БОЛЕСТИ - ТО СУ БОЛЕСТИ КОЈЕ СЕ ПРЕНОСЕ ПОЛНИМ ПУТЕМ, АЛИ НЕ НАПА- ДАЈУ ПОЛНЕ ОРГАНЕ (НПР. СИДА – АИДС)
*ПЛАНИРАЊЕ ПОРОДИЦЕ -контрацепција је примена метода и средстава који спречавају трудноћу, може бити: 1) механичка (презер...
*неплодност – немогућност неког пара да природно добије потомство *вештачка оплодња – спајање сперматозоида и јајне ћелије...
-први клонирани сисар је била овца Доли
*ЛИНКОВИ ЗА ДОДАТНЕ САДРЖАЈЕ http://www.eduvizija.hr/portal/lekcija/8-razred-biologija-odgovorno-spolno-ponasanje *ТВ ЛЕКЦ...
Nasledjivanje pola, nasledne bolestivezane za pol, oboljenja polnog sistema
Nasledjivanje pola, nasledne bolestivezane za pol, oboljenja polnog sistema
Nasledjivanje pola, nasledne bolestivezane za pol, oboljenja polnog sistema
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nasledjivanje pola, nasledne bolestivezane za pol, oboljenja polnog sistema

35 views

Published on

Nasledjivanje pola, nasledne bolestivezane za pol, oboljenja polnog sistema

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nasledjivanje pola, nasledne bolestivezane za pol, oboljenja polnog sistema

  1. 1. 58. НАСЛЕЂИВАЊЕ ПОЛА КОД ЧОВЕКА, НАСЛЕДНЕ БОЛЕСТИ ВЕЗАНЕ ЗА ПОЛ ОБОЉЕЊА ОРГАНА ЗА РАЗМНОЖАВАЊЕ ЧОВЕКА, ХИГИЈЕНА ПОЛНИХ ОРГАНА ЧОВЕКА
  2. 2.  наследне болести се преносе хромозомима са родитеља на децу и изазване су променама на хромозомима тј генима (дијабетес, далтонизам, хемофилија…)
  3. 3. Наследне болести везане за пол Далтонизам – наследна болест која се испољава у немогућности разликовања боја, најчешће црвене и зелене. Болест је чешћа код мушкараца него код жена. У питању је ген на X хромозому. Хемофилија – наследна болест код које се јавља поремећај у згрушавању крви. Наслеђује се ген на X хромозому.
  4. 4.  поред 22 телесна хромозома у полним ћелијама је и 1 полни хромозом (у јајној ћелији X, а у сперматозоиду X или Y) чијим спајањем настаје оплођена јајна ћелија са 46 хромозома (44 телесна и 2 полна)  уколико је гарнитура 44 Т + X X пол бебе ће бити женски, а ако је 44 Т + X Y пол бебе ће бити мушки
  5. 5. Наслеђивање пола
  6. 6. Хигијена полних органа Редовна хигијена полних органа подједнако је важна и за девојчице и за дечаке, јер смањује ризик од инфекција и доприноси општем здрављу тела. ВАЖНО ЈЕ! Одржавати свакодневну хигијену прањем полних органа топлом водом и благим сапуном. Лични прибор за хигијену, пешкире и доњи веш не треба давати другима.
  7. 7. Обољења органа за размножавање Обољење Узрок Симптоми Гонореја Бактерија гонокока Гнојна упала слузокоже. Ако се не лечи, може довести до стерилитета. Сифилис Бактерија спирохета Болест се лако преноси не само полним контактом него и додиром. Хламидија Бактерија хламидија Јавља се као упала која се шири на све делове полних органа. Кандидијаза Гљивица кандида Долази до појаве густог белог секрета и свраба и пецкања у подручју пол. органа. Гениталне брадавице Хумани папилома вирус Преноси се полним односом. Јављају се брадавице у подручју пол. органа. Херпес Вирус херпеса Преноси се додиром или полним односом. Сида Хумани имунодифиције нтни вирус Болест стеченог губитка имунитета. Најчешће се преноси полним путем. Вирус напада лимфоците.
  8. 8. ПОЛНО ПРЕНОСИВЕ БОЛЕСТИ - ТО СУ БОЛЕСТИ КОЈЕ СЕ ПРЕНОСЕ ПОЛНИМ ПУТЕМ, АЛИ НЕ НАПА- ДАЈУ ПОЛНЕ ОРГАНЕ (НПР. СИДА – АИДС)
  9. 9. *ПЛАНИРАЊЕ ПОРОДИЦЕ -контрацепција је примена метода и средстава који спречавају трудноћу, може бити: 1) механичка (презерватив,спирала,дијафрагма) 2) хемијска (гелови, креме, пене) 3) биолошка – употреба хормона (контрацептивне пилуле, фластери, ињекције) ЈЕДИНО ПРЕЗЕРВАТИВ ШТИТИ ОД ТРУДНОЋЕ, ПОЛНИХ И ПОЛНО ПРЕНОВИХ БОЛЕСТИ
  10. 10. *неплодност – немогућност неког пара да природно добије потомство *вештачка оплодња – спајање сперматозоида и јајне ћелије у лабораторији (у петри шољи) и уградња зигота у материцу мајке - „бебе из епрувете“ *КЛОНИРАЊЕ – добијање нове јединке без учешћа два родитеља која је генетски идентична „родитељу“ -из јајне ћелије се извади хаплоидно једро и у њу се убаци диплоидно једро телесне ћелије (нпр. ћелије коже), затим се стимулише струјом и јајана ћелија почиње да се дели као да је оплођена те настаје нови организам
  11. 11. -први клонирани сисар је била овца Доли
  12. 12. *ЛИНКОВИ ЗА ДОДАТНЕ САДРЖАЈЕ http://www.eduvizija.hr/portal/lekcija/8-razred-biologija-odgovorno-spolno-ponasanje *ТВ ЛЕКЦИЈА -погледајте у:  уторак, 5.05. од 12:40 до13:10 Наслеђивање пола и наследне болести  суботу, 9.05. од 12:40 до13:10 Обољења и нега полних органа *РАД КОД КУЋЕ: -лекцију прочитајте на страни 187. уџбеника - у свесци одговорите на питања са стране 190. - пошаљите фотографију одговора на мејл djudjabiljana@gmaiil.com до 11.05.2020.

×