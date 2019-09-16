Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. best motivational biographies Hero Tales Theodore Roosevelt proved that a political figure could also excel in military matters and literary endeavors. This work covers a most interesting list of heroes in American history, from Daniel Boone and George Rogers Clark through various Revolutionary War participants, to activities during the Civil War. Daniel Boone will always occupy a unique place in our history as the archetype of the hunter and wilderness wanderer. He was a true pioneer, and stood at the head of that class of Indian-fighters, game-hunters, forest-fellers, and backwoods farmers who, generation after generation, pushed westward the border of civilization from the Alleghenies to the Pacific. As he himself said, he was 'an instrument ordained of God to settle the wilderness.” Roosevelt was our 26th President and Lodge was a U.S. Senator from Massachusetts, as well as Majority Leader. Good friends, Roosevelt’s wife suggested they write a book about their favorite Americans and moments in history. The result is this (audio) book of twenty-six stories that also provide some moral and practical lessons.
  3. 3. best motivational biographies Hero Tales Written By: Henry Cabot Lodge, Theodore Roosevelt Narrated By: Maurice England Publisher: Oasis Audio Date: July 2009 Duration: 6 hours 26 minutes
