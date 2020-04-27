The Powermax Fitness TDM-98 1.75HP Motorized Treadmill that can be used at work as well as home and Space Saving with its compact and ideal design to fit in any one’s room, foldable to be stored near the shelf. TDM-98 treadmill has a built-in auto-stop function while running attach the safety clip to your clothes and run as normal, it will auto stop if you fall or drift back dangerously on the treadmill, the auto-stop function minimizes the risk of injury. This is one of the best treadmill for home use in 2020 by Powermax Fitness.



₹ 29,344

