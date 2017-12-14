Read Read The Practice and Policy of Environmental Law (University Casebook Series) (J. Ruhl ) Ebook Free Ebook Online

The Practice and Policy of Environmental Law, 4th is the only environmental law book on the market that includes a significant focus on the practice of environmental law. Part I of the book covers all the major environmental law regulatory programs: Endangered Species Act, Clean Water Act, Clean Air Act, CERCLA, RCRA, NEPA, Public Lands, and Climate Change. Part II then takes that foundation and uses cases, materials, and problem exercises to immerse the student in the key practice realms of environmental law: rulemaking and permitting, compliance counseling, enforcement, private litigation, and business transactions.

