Book title: [+][PDF] TOP TREND The Caphenon: Volume 1 (Chronicles of Alsea) [FREE]



Author: Fletcher DeLancey



publisher: Fletcher DeLancey



Book thickness: 540 p



Year of publication: 1980



Best Sellers Rank : #1



On a summer night like any other, an emergency call sounds in the quarters of Andira Tal, Lancer of Alsea. The news is shocking: not only is there other intelligent life in the universe, but it s landing on the planet right now. Tal leads the first responding team and ends up rescuing aliens who have a frightening story to tell. They protected Alsea from a terrible fate-but the reprieve is only temporary. Captain Ekayta Serrado of the Fleet ship Caphenon serves the Protectorate, a confederation of worlds with a common political philosophy. She has just sacrificed her ship to save Alsea, yet political maneuvering may mean she did it all for nothing. Alsea is now a prize to be bought and sold by galactic forces far more powerful than a tiny backwater planet. But Lancer Tal is not one to accept a fate imposed by aliens, and she ll do whatever it takes to save her world.


