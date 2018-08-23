Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DOWNLOAD You Mean I'm Not Lazy, Stupid or Crazy? Audiobook Free Online mp3 | You Mean I'm Not Lazy, Stupid or Crazy? DOWNL...
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
DOWNLOAD You Mean I'm Not Lazy, Stupid or Crazy? Audiobook Free Online mp3 | You Mean I'm Not Lazy, Stupid or Crazy? The f...
​ Already well respected across the country, You Mean I'm Not Lazy, Stupid Or Crazy?! is the indispensable reference for a...
DOWNLOAD You Mean I'm Not Lazy, Stupid or Crazy? Audiobook Free Online mp3 | You Mean I'm Not Lazy, Stupid or Crazy? Downl...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

DOWNLOAD You Mean I'm Not Lazy... Stupid or Crazy? Audiobook Free Online mp3 | You Mean I'm Not Lazy... Stupid or Crazy?

3 views

Published on

DOWNLOAD You Mean I'm Not Lazy... Stupid or Crazy? Audiobook Free Online mp3 | You Mean I'm Not Lazy... Stupid or Crazy?

Published in: Real Estate
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

DOWNLOAD You Mean I'm Not Lazy... Stupid or Crazy? Audiobook Free Online mp3 | You Mean I'm Not Lazy... Stupid or Crazy?

  1. 1. DOWNLOAD You Mean I'm Not Lazy, Stupid or Crazy? Audiobook Free Online mp3 | You Mean I'm Not Lazy, Stupid or Crazy? DOWNLOAD You Mean I'm Not Lazy, Stupid or Crazy? Audiobook Free Online mp3 | You Mean I'm Not Lazy, Stupid or Crazy?
  2. 2. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  3. 3. DOWNLOAD You Mean I'm Not Lazy, Stupid or Crazy? Audiobook Free Online mp3 | You Mean I'm Not Lazy, Stupid or Crazy? The first self-help audio program by ADD adults for ADD adults! ​ Attention Deficit Disorder, the most common learning and behavioral problem among children, also affects millions of adult Americans, more of which are being diagnosed with this potentially disabling condition every day. ​ Now Kate Kelly, a clinical psychiatric nurse, and Peggy Ramundo, a specialist in learning disorders -- both of whom were diagnosed with ADD after discovering it in their children -- bring together their considerable personal and professional experiences to create the essential guide to identifying, understanding, and managing the dynamics of ADD in adults. ​ You Mean I'm Not Lazy, Stupid Or Crazy?! provides accurate information, practical "how-to's," up-to-date research findings and moral support, and explores such issues as: ​ the differences unique to ADD adults and their impact on daily life ​ the diagnostic process ​ treatment options ​ personal, family, and work relationships
  4. 4. ​ Already well respected across the country, You Mean I'm Not Lazy, Stupid Or Crazy?! is the indispensable reference for anyone who faces the challenge of ADD on a daily basis. ​ Is your life in balance? ​ What is your daily/weekly work capacity? ​ How much sleep and rest do you need, including "down time" when there are no demands placed on you? ​ What is your financial bottom line -- how much income do you require to maintain an acceptable standard of living? ​ How much time should you devote to family and friends? ​ What must you do to renew yourself spiritually, not just in the sense of religion, but regarding anything that gives your life meaning? DOWNLOAD You Mean I'm Not Lazy, Stupid or Crazy? Audiobook Free Online mp3 | You Mean I'm Not Lazy, Stupid or Crazy? Written By: Kate Kelly. Narrated By: Kate Kelly, Peggy Ramundo Publisher: Simon & Schuster Date: March 1995 Duration: 1 hours 58 minutes
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD You Mean I'm Not Lazy, Stupid or Crazy? Audiobook Free Online mp3 | You Mean I'm Not Lazy, Stupid or Crazy? Download Full Version You Mean I'm Not Lazy, Stupid or Crazy? Audio OR Get now

×