PDF Knowledge Management (Healthcare Transformation Book 4) | Ebook

Effective knowledge management is essential to improve the patient experience of care, improve population health and reduce the per capita cost of healthcare. Knowledge Management examines the role of knowledge in healthcare transformation. The book explains why knowledge is important and describes the elements that make up a learning organisation capable of delivering transformative change. It also offers advice on how to assess the knowledge management of an organisation, sculpt effective knowledge management practices and translate knowledge into action. The following topics are covered:What is knowledge management?Sources of knowledgeHow knowledge can improve healthcareBuilding a learning healthcare systemPutting knowledge into practice