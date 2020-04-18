BUZZ Creative Camp 2016

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ĐƠN BÀO ĐỘI
TARGET AUDIENCE  20 – 23, sống tại các thành phố lớn ( Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, Hồ Chí Minh)  Đang học Đại học hoặc mới ra trườn...
BRAND VALUES PROBLEM & OBJECTIVE Một trong những core value của UP là truyền lửa để bạn kiên trì theo đuổi ước mơ. UP tin ...
ISSUE Ở 20 – 23 tuổi, các bạn luôn tràn đầy ý tưởng. Vì vậy, họ dễ dàng từ bỏ ý tưởng của mình. INSIGHT Giới trẻ (20-23 tu...
BIG IDEA Ý TƯỞNG NGỌ NGUẬY Ý tưởng là “đứa con” vừa truyền cảm hứng cho bạn, vừa cần sự chăm sóc của bạn mỗi ngày. “Con ý ...
APPROACH BƯỚC 1: THAY ĐỔI NHẬN THỨC Chỉ ra rằng cuộc sống thiếu ý tưởng là một cuộc sống nhàm chán. Khiến giới trẻ (20-23 ...
THAY ĐỔI NHẬN THỨC1SOCIAL MEDIA (VIRAL CLIP)
TRẢI NGHIỆM2 MOBILE APP “Ý TƯỞNG NGỌ NGUẬY: MY IDÉE” Khi có một ý tưởng sơ khai, người dùng đăng nhập và quyết định hình d...
LAN TỎA3OFFLINE EVENT Hoạt động chính: - Trưng bày mô hình 3D top 50 Idée xuất sắc và ý tưởng của chủ Idee. - Chủ ý tưởng ...
THANK YOU
  2. 2. TARGET AUDIENCE  20 – 23, sống tại các thành phố lớn ( Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, Hồ Chí Minh)  Đang học Đại học hoặc mới ra trường, chưa đi làm  Yêu thích sự thay đổi, mong muốn một cuộc sống không gò bó và thú vị  Thái độ với start-up: Yêu thích start-up nhưng phân vân, chưa có hành động cụ thể, chưa lựa chọn con đường khởi nghiệp  Thói quen media: thường xuyên sử dụng facebook, smartphone, có hứng thú với mobile apps
  3. 3. BRAND VALUES PROBLEM & OBJECTIVE Một trong những core value của UP là truyền lửa để bạn kiên trì theo đuổi ước mơ. UP tin rằng ai cũng có sự sáng tạo và hoài bão riêng, UP là người đồng hành để biến hoài bão đó thành sự thật. Problem: Các bạn từ 20 – 23 không nuôi dưỡng ý tưởng khởi nghiệp. Objective: Truyền cảm hứng, thúc đẩy hành động khiến các bạn nuôi dưỡng ý tưởng hàng ngày.
  4. 4. ISSUE Ở 20 – 23 tuổi, các bạn luôn tràn đầy ý tưởng. Vì vậy, họ dễ dàng từ bỏ ý tưởng của mình. INSIGHT Giới trẻ (20-23 tuổi) không sợ việc vứt bỏ ý tưởng, nhưng họ rất sợ cuộc sống nhàm chán. Họ không nhận ra rằng việc theo đuổi ý tưởng chính là điều khiến cuộc sống trở nên thú vị hơn, dù trong những tình huống nhàm chán nhất.
  5. 5. BIG IDEA Ý TƯỞNG NGỌ NGUẬY Ý tưởng là “đứa con” vừa truyền cảm hứng cho bạn, vừa cần sự chăm sóc của bạn mỗi ngày. “Con ý tưởng” càng “lớn nhanh lớn khỏe”, cuộc sống của bạn càng thú vị và nhiều màu sắc hơn. Brand role: UP đồng hành với giới trẻ trong suốt quá trình nuôi dưỡng ý tưởng, gián tiếp giúp cuộc sống của bạn trở nên thú vị hơn.
  6. 6. APPROACH BƯỚC 1: THAY ĐỔI NHẬN THỨC Chỉ ra rằng cuộc sống thiếu ý tưởng là một cuộc sống nhàm chán. Khiến giới trẻ (20-23 tuổi) nhận ra việc luôn tìm kiếm và nuôi dưỡng ý tưởng là một cách giúp cho cuộc sống thú vị và nhiều màu sắc hơn. BƯỚC 2: TRẢI NGHIỆM BƯỚC 3: LAN TỎA Giúp giới trẻ (20 – 23 tuổi) trải nghiệm một cuộc sống thường ngày nơi có những sự khám phá mới mẻ trên hành trình tìm kiếm và nuôi dưỡng ý tưởng. Khuyến khích giới trẻ (20-23 tuổi) lan tỏa trả nghiệm của mình với những người xung quanh bằng cách giới thiệu, chia sẻ và thực hiện ý tường của mình để có nhiều người tham gia cộng đồng “ý tưởng ngọ nguậy” hơn.
  7. 7. THAY ĐỔI NHẬN THỨC1SOCIAL MEDIA (VIRAL CLIP)
  8. 8. THAY ĐỔI NHẬN THỨC1SOCIAL MEDIA (VIRAL CLIP)
  9. 9. TRẢI NGHIỆM2 MOBILE APP “Ý TƯỞNG NGỌ NGUẬY: MY IDÉE” Khi có một ý tưởng sơ khai, người dùng đăng nhập và quyết định hình dạng nhân vật Idée của mình. Người dùng nuôi Idée bằng cách cho nó ăn thường xuyên. Thức ăn của Idée là những hiểu biết, bước tiến mới để nuôi dưỡng ý tưởng trong cuộc sống hàng ngày. Người dùng chia sẻ điều thú vị trong cuộc sống vào cộng đồng “ý tưởng ngọ nguậy”. Challenge: Đấu giá Idée Idée được bao nhiêu kg thì người nuôi được bấy nhiêu tiền thực hiện dự án (1kg = 1.000.000) Cách tính cân nặng: Hoàn thành các bước cơ bản của một kế hoạch start-up thì được tăng cân. Review: Các chuyên gia đánh giá sau khi hoàn thành các bước cơ bản, ý tưởng tốt được cộng thêm nhiều kg hơn.
  10. 10. LAN TỎA3OFFLINE EVENT Hoạt động chính: - Trưng bày mô hình 3D top 50 Idée xuất sắc và ý tưởng của chủ Idee. - Chủ ý tưởng thuyết trình đấu giá các Idee đó để thu hút các nhà đầu tư, lấy quỹ thực hiện dự án start-up của mình.
  11. 11. THANK YOU

