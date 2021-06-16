Successfully reported this slideshow.
スクラム開発の概要 スクラム開発とはなんであるか
スクラム開発 アジャイル開発手法の一つ マネジメント 手法 最近はこれ一 強という感じ ですね。 緩くは見える がきちんとし た体系 変化に対応
スクラム開発の導入 マニュアル通りにやればうまくいくものではない 一つ一つを工夫して導入して、チームになじませる必要が ある ただし、全部導入してうまくいくことは検証されているが、 一つ一つの組み合わせまで検証されていないことに注意
自己組織化 • スクラムで求められるチーム の形 自己組織化チーム
自己組織化
自己組織化 作業を成し遂げるための最善の策を、チーム外か らの指示ではなく、自分たちで選択する •柔軟性・創造性・生産性を最適化する
スクラムチーム リーダーやマネージャー はいません
スクラムチーム スクラムマ スター プロダクト オーナー 開発チーム メンバー 開発チーム メンバー 開発チーム メンバー 開発チーム メンバー
スクラムマスター チームをサポート 何も決定しない 指示もしない 円滑にいくように 忙しいので兼務は不可能
プロダクトオーナー 機能についての最終的な決定権 • ただし選択の方法はルール通りに行う • 一貫性のある方針を持つため一人に集約 全ての利害関係者の希望を把握していなくてはならない 忙しいので兼務は不可能
開発チーム フラットなチーム 3～9人 機能横断的 自己組織化されている
スクラムで行うこと デイリースタンドアップ スプリント ストーリーポイント スプリント計画 スプリントレビュー レトロスペクティブ
デイリースタンドアップ 毎日決まった時間に、現状報告を行います。 なるべく短く。 だから立ってやります。
スプリント スクラムにおける作業管理の単位。 一定期間。1週間～4週間。 残業は基本的にはしない。もしくは決まった時間。 なるべくスプリント内で完結させる。要件の決定からリリースまで。
ストーリーポイント 作業量の測定単位 スプリントあたりヴェロシティがいくつか 時間に換算してはいけない チームによって値が違う 同じチームの時期的に近いスプリント同士でのみ比較可能 • それで十分
スプリント計画 決まった手順に従って粛々と行う。 無駄に悩まないように考え抜かれた手順がある。 最終決定はプロダクトオーナーが行う。ただし手順にそって。
スプリントレビュー • 顧客は使ってみないとわからない。 ステークスホルダーを集めて見せます • できない場合は完了ではない OKが出ればすぐにリリース可能。
スクラムのシステムを理解するのに重要 なこと • 先に延ばせば先に延ばすほど情報が増える • キチンとアジャイル的に進めておかないと できませんね 決定はできるだけ先に延ばす
スクラムのシステムを理解するのに重要 なこと • 間に合うように頑張れとかそういうことは 言わない。 • 必須の機能だから無理やり押し込むとかや らない。 • できることを粛々とやる。 精神論は 徹底排除
スクラムのシステムを理解するのに重要 なこと 常にホームポジションを保 つ
スクラムのシステムを理解するのに重要 なこと
スクラムのシステムを理解するのに重要 なこと •誤差以下の数字を丁寧に計算しているのはとても無駄です •誤差以下を省きながら計算をすると大体暗算で済むので俊敏な管理ができます 誤差 •平均×数＝合計という計算方法は役に立ちます •判断するときに...
スクラム開発の概要

スクラム開発の概要、なぜそういうことを行うかをまとめました。

スクラム開発の概要

