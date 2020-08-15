Lecture 17-Mission Praxis; Cultural Context

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COACH Institute of Intercultural Studies, Hyderabad Gospel & Culture
Contextual Preaching  Be simple – Never underestimate other people’s intelligence – Never overestimate their knowledge  ...
Videshi/Foreign Swadeshi
Cultural sensitivity Bindis: Why do Indians wear a red dot on their forehead? Aside from beautiful saris and magnificent g...
Difference between respect and worship
Worship
Marriage
Tupran Toll Gate, Hyderabad
Dr. Pothana bhaktapothana@gmail.com
  1. 1. COACH Institute of Intercultural Studies, Hyderabad Gospel & Culture
  2. 2. Contextual Preaching  Be simple – Never underestimate other people’s intelligence – Never overestimate their knowledge  Indigenous homiletics/ Swadeshi
  3. 3. Videshi/Foreign Swadeshi
  4. 4. Cultural sensitivity Bindis: Why do Indians wear a red dot on their forehead? Aside from beautiful saris and magnificent gold jewellery one of the most internationally famous body adornments worn by Indian women is the red dot on the forehead, the bindi. All Hindu females will wear but do you know how it came into existence, what is the meaning, etc.What is the bindi? By bindi I’m referring to that red dot seen most commonly decorating the foreheads of Indian women, or to be more precise by Hindu women. Because of the many dialects spoken throughout India, bindis are otherwise known by many other names including bottu, kumkum, pottu, sindoor, teep, tikli, tika, tilak, tilaka, and tilakam. The word “bindi” comes from the word “bindu” which means “drop” or “dot” in Sanskrit; an apt description of this spot of color.
  5. 5. Difference between respect and worship
  6. 6. Worship
  7. 7. Marriage
  8. 8. Tupran Toll Gate, Hyderabad
  9. 9. Dr. Pothana bhaktapothana@gmail.com

