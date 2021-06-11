Lecture 16; Nahum

Successfully reported this slideshow.
OLD TESTAMENT PROPHETIC BOOKS; Theology and their Legacy
Book of Nahum The Minor Prophets
The Grace and Justice of God- Nahum
Nahum: The Sequel to Jonah
Author Nahum, the name means "comfort" and is related to the name Nehemiah, meaning "The Lord comforts" or "comfort of the...
Contrasting Jonah & Nahum 626 JONAH NAHUM First Book (4 chapters) Sequel (3 chapters) about 760 BC about 660 BC Repentance...
JONAH NAHUM Focus on the Messenger Focus on the Message Prophet Disobeys Prophet Obeys Nineveh Obeys Nineveh Disobeys Deli...
Babylonian Empire Battle of Carchemish (609 BC) Megiddo: Josiah dies Egyptians Arabia
• Nothing is known about Nahum except his being an Elkoshite (1:1). Authorship
The message concerned Nineveh, but no record exists of it reaching this empire. It was Judah that needed to know how God w...
Nahum's Prophecies Happened Nahum's Prophecies Historical Fulfillments 1:8 Nineveh would be destroyed by a flood (2:6, 8) ...
Book Chart Nahum: Nineveh's Destruction Certain Detailed Justified Nahum 1 Nahum 2 Nahum 3 Destruction Decreed Destruction...
God as Sovereign King Nahum pictured God as the sovereign ruler of the universe who controls both nature and nations, judg...
Nahum sees the Lord as divine Warrior par excellence. The book begins with a terrifying portrayal of the angry, avenging w...
God as Judge Assyria's judgment was well deserved. She had exploited and cruelly treated other nations (cf. 3:1, 4), inclu...
God as Israel's Protector God's judgment of Nineveh would be an expression of His zealous devotion to His covenant people ...
Nahum … our God reigns! • Nineveh is no more … • Assyria is no more … • kingdoms rise and fall … • empires come and go … B...
Nahum … our God reigns! take-home message … our God goes on, for ever and ever!
Conclusion • God is protective for those who obey Him • But those who act against Him, He will destroy • We should take no...
CONTACT @ +91-8309511427 coachinterculturalstudies@gmail.com
Lecture 16; Nahum

  20. 20. CONTACT @ +91-8309511427 coachinterculturalstudies@gmail.com

