Exodus 14;13-15 Fear Not

Fear Not
Fear Not Series------ “Fear Not” Isaiah 41:10-13 Exodus 14:13-15
Exodus 14:13
Exodus 14:13
Exodus 14:13 “And Moses said to the people, ‘Do not be afraid. Stand still, and see the salvation of the LORD, which He wi...
“Do Not Fear”
Genesis 15:1 “After these things the word of the LORD came to Abram in a vision, saying, ‘Do not be afraid, Abram. I am yo...
“Do Not Fear” • To Abraham, the Father of the Faithful (Genesis 15:1) • To Hagar, in the Wilderness of Beersheba (Genesis ...
Genesis 21:17 17 God heard the boy crying, and the angel of God called to Hagar from heaven and said to her, “What is the ...
17 God heard the boy crying, and the angel of God called to Hagar from heaven and said to her, “What is the matter, Hagar?...
“Do Not Fear” • To Abraham, the Father of the Faithful (Genesis 15:1) • To Hagar, in the Wilderness of Beersheba (Genesis ...
Numbers 21:34 “Then the LORD said to Moses, ‘Do not fear him, for I have delivered him into your hand, with all his people...
No Need to Fear • Redemption Isaiah 43:1; 51:11
Isaiah 43:1 “But now, thus says the LORD, who created you, O Jacob, And He who formed you, O Israel: ‘Fear not, for I have...
Isaiah 51:11 “So the ransomed of the LORD shall return, And come to Zion with singing, With everlasting joy on their heads...
No Need to Fear • Redemption Isaiah 43:1; 51:11 • Salvation Exodus 14:13; Isaiah 12:2
Exodus 14:13 “And Moses said to the people, ‘Do not be afraid. Stand still, and see the salvation of the LORD, which He wi...
Isaiah 12:2 “Behold, God is my salvation, I will trust and not be afraid; ‘For YAH, the LORD, is my strength and song; He ...
No Need to Fear • Redemption Isaiah 43:1; 51:11 • Salvation Exodus 14:13; Isaiah 12:2 • Death & Resurrection of Jesus Matt...
Matthew 28:5-6 “But the angel answered and said to the women, ‘Do not be afraid, for I know that you seek Jesus who was cr...
Psalm 22:26 “The poor shall eat and be satisfied; Those who seek Him will praise the LORD. Let your heart live forever!” (...
No Need to Fear • Redemption Isaiah 43:1; 51:11 • Salvation Exodus 14:13; Isaiah 12:2 • Death & Resurrection of Jesus Matt...
Revelation 1:17 “And when I saw Him, I fell at His feet as dead. But He laid His right hand on me, saying to me, ‘Do not b...
No Need to Fear • Redemption Isaiah 43:1; 51:11 • Salvation Exodus 14:13; Isaiah 12:2 • Death & Resurrection of Jesus Matt...
How About You? Do You Fear? If God is in your life, there is no need for fear! Romans 8:31-39
CONTACT @ +91-8309511427 coachinterculturalstudies@gmail.com
Exodus 14;13-15 Fear Not
Education
May. 16, 2021

Exodus 14;13-15 Fear Not

Dr. Pothana's Teaching

Exodus 14;13-15 Fear Not

