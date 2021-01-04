How Executive Search Is Different From Recruitment?

Often the terms, executive search and recruitment are considered as same, but are they really the same. Well, there is a significant difference between the two terms as well as their approach. The first and striking difference is in the group of candidates the two approaches target. The recruitment firms usually work with the active candidates while the executive search firms in Indonesia work in close coordination with the passive set of candidates who are really not eyeing a job change. The process of recruitment starts with the formation of the job description and circulating the same to active candidates.



Here are some of the key differences between executive search and recruitment:



• Start Of The Process



• Candidate Identification



• What Is Done In The Process



• Candidate Interaction



The executive search process starts when the top executive search firms in Indonesia gain a clear understanding of the expectations of the clients and then devise future plans for the organisation. In the recruitment process, the candidates are identified using database of an online CV, the different job portals and then matching the same with the specified job descriptions. In the process of executive search Indonesia, the target set of candidates is matched with the job description and the candidates usually belong to the diverse backgrounds and are usually contacted in person or through network.

