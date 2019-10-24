[R.E.A.D] An Anthology of Intriguing Animals For Kindle

A book to treasure, filled with stunning photographs, beautiful illustrations, and fascinating information on all the animals that children love.Discover the incredible stories and myths behind your favorite animals--whether it's how the koala got its name, or which animal the Ancient Egyptians thought rolled the sun across the sky. Children will pore over the spectacular photographs, including detailed close-ups, and learn fun facts at the same time.Containing more than 100 species, this beautiful modern bestiary lets you find the animals that interest you, and possibly uncover a new favorite along the way. With easy-to-read text and large images, this compendium of creatures invites young readers to explore the animal kingdom and get to know each animal individually--from big to small, feathered to furred.An Anthology of Intriguing Animals is an attractive gift for children who can't get enough of wildlife and nature, lavishly bound in a beautiful gold-foil and texture cover, finished with gold-foil-edged pages, and including a ribbon bookmark.

