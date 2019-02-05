Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Lure of Oblivion | Romance
Lure of Oblivion
Romance
new release audio books : Lure of Oblivion |
Romance
Gwen Miller may be a human, but she has no problem taking a stand against her own kind.
She's going to testify against the teenage boy she saw viciously assault a lone shifter female-and no amount of
pressure from the boy's wealthy family will make her back down. But when the harassment turns violent, help comes
in the form of a lean, toned wolf with winter-gray eyes. As a guest at Gwen's inn, shifter enforcer Zander Devlin can't
help but notice that the fierce and leggy brunette is in serious trouble.
Since she's putting herself at risk for one of his kind, keeping her safe is the least he can do. That's not the only reason
Zander wants her close. He desires her, even as the wolf inside him backs away from her. But his feral instincts are
hard to keep down, and as they take shape, they're harder for Gwen to resist.
Then again, embracing them could be the only thing that could save her life.
new release audio books : Lure of Oblivion |
Romance
Written By: Suzanne Wright.
Narrated By: Jill Redfield
Publisher: Brilliance Audio
Date: November 2017
Duration: 11 hours 15 minutes
new release audio books : Lure of Oblivion |
Romance
