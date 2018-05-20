Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition w...
Book details Author : Marc Levinson Pages : 544 pages Publisher : Princeton University Press 2016-04-05 Language : English...
Description this book In April 1956, a refitted oil tanker carried fifty-eight shipping containers from Newark to Houston....
By making shipping so cheap that industry could locate factories far from its customers, the container paved the way for A...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
Clik here to Download book [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Econo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free

9 views

Published on

Synnopsis :
In April 1956, a refitted oil tanker carried fifty-eight shipping containers from Newark to Houston. From that modest beginning, container shipping developed into a huge industry that made the boom in global trade possible. The Box tells the dramatic story of the container s creation, the decade of struggle before it was widely adopted, and the sweeping economic consequences of the sharp fall in transportation costs that containerization brought about. But the container didn t just happen. Its adoption required huge sums of money, both from private investors and from ports that aspired to be on the leading edge of a new technology. It required years of high-stakes bargaining with two of the titans of organized labor, Harry Bridges and Teddy Gleason, as well as delicate negotiations on standards that made it possible for almost any container to travel on any truck or train or ship. Ultimately, it took McLean s success in supplying U.S. forces in Vietnam to persuade the world of the container s potential. Drawing on previously neglected sources, economist Marc Levinson shows how the container transformed economic geography, devastating traditional ports such as New York and London and fueling the growth of previously obscure ones, such as Oakland. By making shipping so cheap that industry could locate factories far from its customers, the container paved the way for Asia to become the world s workshop and brought consumers a previously unimaginable variety of low-cost products from around the globe. Published in hardcover on the fiftieth anniversary of the first container voyage, this is the first comprehensive history of the shipping container. Now with a new chapter, The Box tells the dramatic story of how the drive and imagination of an iconoclastic entrepreneur turned containerization from an impractical idea into a phenomenon that transformed economic geography, slashed transportation costs, and made the boom in global trade possible.

Author : Marc Levinson
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Marc Levinson ( 1? )
Link Download : https://bacabookfree55.blogspot.com/?book=0691170819

Published in: Business
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free

  1. 1. [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free
  2. 2. Book details Author : Marc Levinson Pages : 544 pages Publisher : Princeton University Press 2016-04-05 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0691170819 ISBN-13 : 9780691170817
  3. 3. Description this book In April 1956, a refitted oil tanker carried fifty-eight shipping containers from Newark to Houston. From that modest beginning, container shipping developed into a huge industry that made the boom in global trade possible. The Box tells the dramatic story of the container s creation, the decade of struggle before it was widely adopted, and the sweeping economic consequences of the sharp fall in transportation costs that containerization brought about. But the container didn t just happen. Its adoption required huge sums of money, both from private investors and from ports that aspired to be on the leading edge of a new technology. It required years of high-stakes bargaining with two of the titans of organized labor, Harry Bridges and Teddy Gleason, as well as delicate negotiations on standards that made it possible for almost any container to travel on any truck or train or ship. Ultimately, it took McLean s success in supplying U.S. forces in Vietnam to persuade the world of the container s potential. Drawing on previously neglected sources, economist Marc Levinson shows how the container transformed economic geography, devastating traditional ports such as New York and London and fueling the growth of previously obscure ones, such as Oakland.
  4. 4. By making shipping so cheap that industry could locate factories far from its customers, the container paved the way for Asia to become the world s workshop and brought consumers a previously unimaginable variety of low-cost products from around the globe. Published in hardcover on the fiftieth anniversary of the first container voyage, this is the first comprehensive history of the shipping container. Now with a new chapter, The Box tells the dramatic story of how the drive and imagination of an iconoclastic entrepreneur turned containerization from an impractical idea into a phenomenon that transformed economic geography, slashed transportation costs, and made the boom in global trade possible.Online PDF [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free , Read PDF [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free , Full PDF [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free , All Ebook [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free , PDF and EPUB [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free , PDF ePub Mobi [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free , Reading PDF [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free , Book PDF [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free , read online [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free , [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free Marc Levinson pdf, by Marc Levinson [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free , book pdf [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free , by Marc Levinson pdf [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free , Marc Levinson epub [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free , pdf Marc Levinson [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free , the book [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free , Marc Levinson ebook [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free , [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free E-Books, Online [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free Book, pdf [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free , [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free E-Books, In April 1956, a refitted oil tanker carried fifty-eight shipping containers from Newark to Houston. From that modest beginning, container shipping developed into a huge industry that made the boom in global trade possible. The Box tells the dramatic story of the container s creation, the decade of struggle before it was widely adopted, and the sweeping economic consequences of the sharp fall in transportation costs that containerization brought about. But the container didn t just happen. Its adoption required huge sums of money, both from private investors and from ports that aspired to be on the leading edge of a new technology. It required years of high-stakes bargaining with two of the titans of organized labor, Harry Bridges and Teddy Gleason, as well as delicate negotiations on standards that made it possible for almost any container to travel on any truck or train or ship. Ultimately, it took McLean s success in supplying U.S. forces in Vietnam to persuade the world of the container s potential. Drawing on previously neglected sources, economist Marc Levinson shows how the container transformed economic geography, devastating traditional ports such as New York and London and fueling the growth of previously obscure ones, such as Oakland. By making shipping so cheap that industry could locate factories far from its customers, the container paved the way for Asia to become the world s workshop and brought consumers a previously unimaginable variety of low-cost products from around the globe. Published in hardcover on the fiftieth anniversary of the first container voyage, this is the first comprehensive history of the shipping container. Now with a new chapter, The Box tells the dramatic story of how the drive and imagination of an iconoclastic entrepreneur turned containerization from an impractical idea into a phenomenon that transformed economic geography, slashed transportation costs, and made the boom in global trade possible. [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free Online , Read Best Book Online [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free , Read Online [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free Book, Read Online [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free E-Books, Read [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free Online , Read Best Book [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free Online, Pdf Books [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free , Read [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free Books Online , Read [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free Full Collection, Read [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free Book,
  5. 5. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  6. 6. Clik here to Download book [RECOMMENDATION] The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, Second Edition with a new chapter by the author by Marc Levinson Free Click this link : https://bacabookfree55.blogspot.com/?book=0691170819 if you want to download this book OR

×