Carta Nautica abril 2020

  1. 1. CARTA NÁUTICA DAS ÚLTIMAS AQUISIÇÕES Coronavirus - the world economy at risk — OCDE As quebras de produção na China causadas pelo surto do novo coronavírus foram sentidas em todo o mundo, logo no início deste ano, refletindo o papel fundamental e crescente da China nas cadeias de abastecimento globais e nos mercados mundiais do turismo e viagens, e de bens e serviços. Surtos subsequentes noutras economias tiveram efeitos similares, embora em menor escala. Publicado no início de março passado, com dados relativos a fevereiro, este relatório apresenta já previsões bastante negativas para a economia mundial, mostrando possíveis cenários económicos no caso, na altura ainda potencial, de propagação do vírus às principais economias mundiais. BOLETIM DE CENTRO DE DOCUMENTAÇÃO E INFORMAÇÃO DAS NOSSAS ESTANTES A grande tempestade de 19 de novembro de 1724 - Alexandre Sarrazola Em 2012 foram detetadas duas embarcações em trabalhos de construção civil na zona da Boa Vista, atual Avenida 24 de Julho, em Lisboa. Estes navios suscitaram, desde o momento da sua descoberta, perplexidade no que concerne à justificação da sua localização espacial e concomitantes interpretações: demasiado próximos da costa para constituírem o resultado de naufrágios, mas consideravelmente distantes para corresponderem a abandonos. Esta investigação analisa a possível origem destes navios, apresentando notícias de uma tempestade que nos anos 20 do século XVIII teria arremessado inúmeras embarcações contra a costa de Lisboa. Abril 2020 SE GOSTOU DESTE VAI GOSTAR: INTERNATIONAL TRADE: ECONOMIC ANALYSIS OF GLOBALIZATION AND POLICY / JOHN MACLAREN, 2013 • Coronavirus - the world economy at risk — OCDE • A grande tempestade de 19 de novembro de 1724— subsídios para uma abordagem narrativa— Alexandre Sarrazola • Safeguarding sustainable cruise activity in Europe - Green Port • NTM Creoula • Foto: Lançamento do navio Comandante Pedro Rodrigues NESTE NÚMERO
  2. 2. ARTIGO DO MÊS Safeguarding sustainable cruise activity in Europe - Green Port Muitas cidades portuárias europeias são destinos turísticos bastante procurados devido ao seu património cultural e principais locais de visita obrigatória. Os portos que as servem são, consequentemente, muito procurados como portos de cruzeiros. Este artigo, da autoria da Secretária-Geral da ESPO (European Sea Ports Organisations) visa explicar a importância dos portos europeus manterem todas as suas atividades portuárias sustentáveis e as medidas que podem ser tomadas para melhorar o desenvolvimento equilibrado das atividades de cruzeiros nos seus portos, nomeadamente no que diz respeito à redução da pegada ecológica do sector, à redução da emissão de ruído em porto, à necessidade de equilíbrio entre a pressão turística e o bem-estar das comunidades locais e à necessidade de clarificar a importância económica deste sector para as cidades. INSERIR IMAGEM BOLETIM BIBLIOGRÁFICO O Boletim Bibliográfico é editado periodicamente pelo Centro de Documentação e Informação. A sua finalidade é dar a conhecer ao leitor todas as publicações, sob a forma impressa ou digital, e informação relevantes selecionadas pelo CDI no mês anterior. A apresentação da informação é temática, estando repartida pelos grandes temas adotados na biblioteca. Na parte final, havendo legislação selecionada, terá acesso direto ao documento (DRE ou JOUE). ABRIL 2020 LIGAÇÃO INTERESSANTE Lisboa Secreta é um guia turístico online que pretende mostrar o que há de melhor para fazer e visitar em Lisboa, desde restaurantes a atividades culturais e de lazer. Nesta época de confinamento social, destacamos os links apresentados neste guia turístico para visitas virtuais a alguns dos mais conhecidos monumentos e museus não só de Lisboa, mas de todo o mundo.
  3. 3. ABRIL 2020 SABIA QUE... CORRESPONDÊNCIA AO MAR Quando penso no mar A linha do horizonte é um fio de asas E o corpo das águas é luar; De puro esforço, as velas são memória E o porto e as casas Uma ruga de areia transitória. Sinto a terra na força dos meus pulsos: O mais é mar, que o remo indica, E o bombeado do céu cheio de astros avulsos. Eu, ali, uma coisa imaginada Que o eterno pica, Vou na onda, de tempo carregada, E desenrolo: Sou movimento e terra delineada, Impulso e sal de polo a polo. (…) POESIA PELO PORTO O QUE SE PASSOU POR AQUI NTM Creoula O Creoula foi construído no estaleiro naval da então AGPL - Administração Geral do Porto de Lisboa, na altura concessionado à CUF-Companhia União Fabril, por encomenda da Parceria Geral de Pescarias. Num tempo recorde de 62 dias úteis, foi lançado ao Tejo a 10 de maio de 1937, tendo feito a sua primeira campanha de pesca nesse mesmo ano. Até 1973, efetuou 37 campanhas de pesca do bacalhau na Terra Nova e na Gronelândia. Em 1987 o navio foi integrado na Marinha Portuguesa, com o estatuto de Navio de Treino de Mar, com a missão de proporcionar aos jovens o contacto com o mar. Saiba mais sobre a história deste navio enquanto navio bacalhoeiro e sua posterior transformação em navio-escola neste artigo publicado no Boletim do Porto de Lisboa n.º 251-252. Fontes: Portal da Marinha Portuguesa (conteúdos e fotografias) Boletim do Porto de Lisboa n.º 251-252; Maio-Agosto de 1982 (conteúdos) Poema de Vitorino Nemésio Pintura: Leyla Demir (autor) EXISTEM VÁRIAS ATRAÇÕES SUBAQUÁTICAS NO MUNDO QUE PODEM SER VISITADAS? SAIBA MAIS... INSERIR IMAGEM
  4. 4. ABRIL 2020 CONTACTOS CORREIO ELETRÓNICO cdi@portodelisboa.pt TELEFONE +(351) 21 361 10 45/64/74; 21 392 22 24 FAX 21 361 10 05 ENDEREÇO POSTAL Edifício Infante D. Henrique, Doca de Alcântara, 1399-012 Lisboa QUESTÕES , SUGESTÕES OU COMENTÁRIOS? Envie para cdi@portodelisboa.pt Lançamento do navio Comandante Pedro Rodrigues, para os Pilotos de Lisboa, no estaleiro da Rocha 14-04-1938 Acervo do CDI

