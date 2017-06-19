Тема: «Структура, задачи иТема: «Структура, задачи и методы современнойметоды современной психологии»психологии» СПАСЮК Та...
Лекция 2. структура, задачи и методы современной психологии

  1. 1. Тема: «Структура, задачи иТема: «Структура, задачи и методы современнойметоды современной психологии»психологии» СПАСЮК Таиса Ивановна
  2. 2. 1. Методологические основы психологического познания: метод, методика, методология. Метод – это путь научного исследования или способ познания какой- либо реальности.
  3. 3. Методология - учение о принципах построения, формах и методах научного познания.
  4. 4. Частная (специальная) методология - совокупность принципов, применяемых в определенной области. Общенаучная методология- учение о структуре, способах, методах познания. Философская методология - общий философский подход, самые общие принципы и методы познания явлений действительности.
  5. 5. Методика исследования – сумма частных приемов, позволяющих применить тот или иной метод к предмету изучения для накопления и систематизации эмпирического материала.
  6. 6. 2. Классификация методов психологического исследования. 1. Основные методы психологического исследования: наблюдение и эксперимент. 2.Вспомогательные методы психологического исследования: метод тестов, метод опроса, анализ результатов деятельности. 3. Дополнительные методы, используемые в психологии.
  7. 7. 3. Основные методы психологии. Наблюдение – это преднамеренное и целенаправленное восприятие внешнего поведения человека без преднамеренного вмешательства со стороны наблюдателя. 
  8. 8. Виды наблюдения: Стандартизированное Свободное Включенное Невключенное Скрытое Внутреннее Внешнее
  9. 9. Эксперимент – метод, предполагающий активное вмешательство исследователя в деятельность испытуемого с целью создания наилучших условий для изучения конкретных психологических явлений. Лабораторный Естественный Констатирующий Формирующий
  10. 10. 4. Вспомогательные методы психологического исследования  метод тестов  метод опроса  анализ результатов деятельности человека
  11. 11. 1.Метод тестов Тест – это система заданий, позволяющих измерить уровень развития качеств (свойств) личности. Ф. Гальтон А. Бине
  12. 12. Метод тестов: Тест-опросник Тест-задание Проективные тесты
  13. 13. Тест-опросник - система заранее продуманных вопросов, по ответам на которые можно судить о психологических качествах испытуемых. (Пример, номотетический подход к изучению черт личности: 16-ти факторный опросник Р. Кеттелла, Тест- опросник экстраверсии и интроверсии Г. Айзенка.)
  14. 14. Тест-задание – предполагает получение информации о психологических характеристиках человека на основании анализа успешности выполнения определенных заданий.
  15. 15. В основе проективных тестов лежит механизм проекции, согласно которому человек склонен приписывать другим людям неосознаваемые собственные качества (особенно недостатки). Л. Франк в 1939г. (Например, ассоциативный тест К.Г. Юнга)
  16. 16. Различают следующие группы проективных методик:  Методики структурирования: тест чернильных пятен Роршаха  Методики интерпретации: ТАТ, тест фрустрации Розенцвейга, тест Сонди
  17. 17.    Методики дополнения: неоконченные предложения, неоконченные рассказы, ассоциативный тест Юнга  Методики изучения экспрессии: анализ почерка, особенностей речевого общения  Методики изучения продуктов творчества: тест рисования дома, рисунок пальцем и т. д.
  18. 18. 2. Методы опроса Методы опроса – это методы, предполагающие ответы испытуемых на конкретные вопросы исследователя. письменные (анкетирование) устные: метод беседы и метод интервью
  19. 19. 3.Анализ результатов деятельности 1. Биографический метод (изучение психобиографических документов) (автобиографические источники, продукты деятельности как источники биографической информации, свидетельские показания, официальные биографические документы) 2. Контент-анализ 3. Герменевтический метод

