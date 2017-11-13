3° Año Medio - Artes Visuales - Estilos arquitectónicos

Asignatura:Artes Visuales Profesora:Andrea Cortés Curso: 3° MEDIO
Tipos de Arquitectura: Hábitat: Viviendas
Funcional: Fabricas, oficinas, escuela, hospital, comercio.
Arquitectura egipcia • Se caracteriza por el empleo de la piedra de silleria tallada, en grandes bloques, con sistema cons...
Tomaron sus elementos artísticos de países como Egipto, Persia, Arabia y Siria. Era utilizada en los pueblos cuyos habitan...
Mezquita de Córdoba
Cúspides o bóvedas con terminación en punta. Mezquita de Córdoba
Techumbres muy decoradas Mezquita de Córdoba
Mezquita de Córdoba
• Estilo arquitectónico que estuvo vigente durante el Imperio bizantino. • Mantuvo elementos de la arquitectura romana y p...
Arcos de medio punto
Cubierta abovedada
Capiteles decorados y cúbicos
Arquitectura Neoclásica • La arquitectura neoclásica es una mezcla entre la griega y la romana. • Representa una simplific...
Columnas
Detalles vegetales
Paria (Francia) Burdeos (Francia) Copenhague (Dinamarca) Arequipa (Perú)
Arquitectura renacentista • La arquitectura renacentista, se basa en la originalidad y en la grandiosidad. • Para los arqu...
Arcos de medio punto sostenido por elegantes columnas de orden clásico
Decoración de tipo fantástico, en la que el artista funde los diversos reinos de la naturaleza creando seres monstruosos, ...
La búsqueda del ordenamiento clásico
Roma (Italia) Florencia (Italia) Florencia (Italia) Milán (Italia)
Arquitectura historicista y ecléctica •También fueron denominada como romanticismo. Se desarrollaron durante el S.XIX y pr...
La fachada es de estilo neogótico, pero el interior es de estilo gótico. Milán (Italia) León (España) New York City (E.E.U...
Neorrománico Marsella (Francia)Antioquía (Colombia) Asturias (España)
Paris (Francia Neobarroco Dresde (Alemania) Berlín (Alemania) Baviera (Alemania) Viena (Austria)
Neobizantina Londres (R.Unido) Washington D.C. (E.E.U.U.)
Arquitectura orgánica • La arquitectura orgánica promueve la armonía entre el hábitat humano y la naturaleza. Mediante el ...
Casa de la Cascada, Pensilvania (E.E.U.U.) Nuevo Centro Pompidou, Metz (Francia) Leaf House (Australia)
Desconstructivismo • El decontructivismo es un movimiento arquitectónico que se inicio en los años 80. Sus bases son aband...
Praga (República Checa) Washington (E.E.U.U.) Bilbao (España) Weil am Rhein (Alemania)
TRABAJO COEF. 2 •En parejas seleccionar estilo arquitectónico, investigar características y obras. •Realizar informe donde...
  32. 32. TRABAJO COEF. 2 •En parejas seleccionar estilo arquitectónico, investigar características y obras. •Realizar informe donde debe averiguar: arquitecto de la obra, año de realización, estilo al que pertenece, características del estilo. Características de la construcción como: dimensiones, materiales utilizados, ubicación. Incorporar imágenes de la obra. •Formato: Portada, introducción, desarrollo, conclusión , bibliografía. Tipografía Arial número 12, interlineado 1,5, justificado. Entregar en carpeta. •Seleccionar una obra arquitectónica y realizar maqueta de la construcción investigada lo más parecida posible. Formato 50 x50 cms. aprox. FECHA ENTREGA 29 DE NOV.

