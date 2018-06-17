Synnopsis :

This guide is designed for Unix programmers using workstations or super minicomputers, from vendors such as Sun, Silicon Graphics (SGI), AT&T, Amdahl, IBM, Apple, Compaq, Mentor Graphics, and Thinking Machines. These computers use important innovations such as caching technology and multiprocessors. This book addresses UNIX MP - the UNIX system that takes advantage of these capabilities.;The author explains how these architectures operate using clear, comprehensive examples to explain the concepts. The book is also intended as a reference for those already familiar with the basic concepts. His expertise was gained from his extensive work at AT&T Bell and SGI ranging from multiprocessor system (MP), virtual memory, and the design of new CPU and cache system architectures.



