Revista digital contratos

ENDIMAR RODRIGUEZ ENERO 2021 Venezuela
EL RETRACTO Retracto convencional: Es un pacto por el cual el vendedor se reserva recuperar la cosa vendida, mediante la r...
Venta con reserva de dominio Es vender solamente el fondo de la propiedad y no la propiedad en si como el fondo de comerci...
Venta de cosas incorporables: Son aquellas que solo pueden ser percibidas a través del intelecto, es decir que sean intele...
La Donación Entre las distintas formas de contratos existe el Contrato de Donacion, el cual segun lo establecido en la Nor...
CESIÓN DE DERECHOS Los derechos de propiedad industrial e intelectual son bienes muebles intangibles, esto significa que p...
ENDIMAR RODRIGUEZ

  1. 1. ENDIMAR RODRIGUEZ ENERO 2021 Venezuela
  2. 2. EL RETRACTO Retracto convencional: Es un pacto por el cual el vendedor se reserva recuperar la cosa vendida, mediante la restitución del precio y el reembolso de los gastos. Retracto Legal: Es el derecho que tiene el comunero de subrogarse al extraño que adquiere un derecho en la comunidad por compra o dacion de pago con las mismas condiciones estipuladas en el contrato. Requisitos: 1.- La adquisición de un derecho en la comunidad. 2.- Que la adquisición sea hecha por renta o dacion en pago. 3.- Que la adquisición sea hecha por un extraño. 4.- Que la cosa o derecho no pueda dividirse cómodamente o sin menoscabo.
  3. 3. Venta con reserva de dominio Es vender solamente el fondo de la propiedad y no la propiedad en si como el fondo de comercio o fondo de residencia o fondo de industria entre otros. La característica particular de esta clase de transacciones comerciales, es la de que la tradición de la cosa no transmite, como en la venta ordinaria, la propiedad, sino una tenencia precaria, poniendo, sin embargo, sobre el comprador todos los riesgos que apareja el uso de la cosa vendida: deterioro, perecimiento, entre otros. El vendedor conserva todos los privilegios del dueño, menos el uso, que el comprador aprovecha sin hacerse dueño, de la cosa usada.
  4. 4. Venta de cosas incorporables: Son aquellas que solo pueden ser percibidas a través del intelecto, es decir que sean intelectualmente perceptibles (el raciocinio, la persección humana) y que sea determinada y valorada económicamente. . Posesión de ventas La posesión es la tenencia de una cosa determinada con ánimo de señor o dueño que sirven para transferirlo, como la venta, la permuta, la donación entre vivos
  6. 6. La Donación Entre las distintas formas de contratos existe el Contrato de Donacion, el cual segun lo establecido en la Norma, especififcamente en el Codigo Civil Venezolano en su Titulo IV Articulo. 1.431. "La donacion es el contrato por el cual una persona transfiere gratuitamente una cosa u otro derecho de su patrimonio a otra persona que lo acepta". Una persona que transfiere: denominado Donante. Una persona que lo acepta: El Donatario Para ello debe tenerse claro cules son los elementos que conforman este contra uno de los elementos mas importantes es la Capacidad para celebrar este tipo de Contrato; según el articulo 939 del código de comercio establece “ por el hecho de ser declarado un comerciante en estado de quiebra, queda inhabilitado para la administracion de todos sus bienes, para disponer de ellos y para contraer sobre ellos nuevas obligaciones”, lo cual implica que su caso se subsume dentro de la previsión de la primera parte del articulo 1435 del C.C.V, y en consecuencia el fallecido no puede disponer por donación igual situación corresponde al que hace cesio de bienes, pues el articulo 1942 del C.C.V, lo declara inhabilitado para disponer de sus bienes y contraer sobre ellos nuevas obligaciones.
  7. 7. CESIÓN DE DERECHOS Los derechos de propiedad industrial e intelectual son bienes muebles intangibles, esto significa que pueden ser objeto de venta, arrendamiento (licencias), pignoración, hipoteca y tantos derechos reales como el derecho de propiedad permite. En ocasiones los titulares de patentes, marcas y/o derechos de autor, olvidan que ostentan la posesión de un capital que pueden rentabilizar obteniendo un beneficio económico o una posición dominante. Desde este punto de partida, la herramienta jurídica adecuada para transferir los derechos son los contratos de cesión de derechos.

