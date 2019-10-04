Download Facing the Shadow: Starting Sexual and Relationship Covery Ebook Online

Author : Patrick Carnes

Language : English

Link Download : https://tukngselep1111.blogspot.com/?book=0985063378



This third edition of Facing the Shadow contain exercises and activities that help readers begin meaningful recovery from sex addiction. This updated and revised book guides readers through the first seven tasks in Dr. Carnes researched-based thirty-task model of recovery. Updated throughout including a new chapter on groundbreaking research regarding what range of behaviours comprise compulsive sexual behaviour. Guides readers through the first seven tasks in Dr. Carnes researched-based thirty-task model of treatment - the most respected therapy model available for treating sex addicts. Case studies have been given technological facelifts to correspond to real world scenarios of today. Appropriate for both men and women. New tools for people in recovery seeking ways to combat the shame that often accompanies addiction. All exercises and activities in this workbook now are numbered, titled and have clear directions given. Index has been added that assists readers in locating specific information according to topic and task. Updated look at the impact of technology on sex addiction (smartphone apps, internet, etc.).

