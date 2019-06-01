[DOWNLOAD] PDF Dinosaur Dance!

-
Author : Sandra Boynton
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Sandra Boynton ( 1? )
Synnopsis :
A brand-new board book about dancing dinosaurs from the beloved and bestselling Sandra Boynton!ZANG! BOP! KIDDLY POW! The DINOSAUR DANCE is starting NOW!Join Boynton’s lively prehistoric bunch as they get everyone’s tails shaking for a feet-stomping good time. Whether they dance the Shimmy Shimmy Shake, the Quivery Quake, or just decide to Cha-Cha-Cha, young readers are sure to giggle along with these adorable creatures that are ready for a ROARING good time!
