Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD DEL VALLE DE M�XICO INSTALACIONES DE AIRE COMPRIMIDO INTEGRANTES: CITLALI DE LA O HERN�NDEZ YAREMI GALLEGOS MA...
INTRODUCCI�N 02 ESTE T�RMINO SE REFIERE A LOS DIFERENTES TIPOS DE INSTALACIONES QUE DEBEN POSEER TODOS LOS TIPOS DE EDIFIC...
DESCRIPCI�N 03 INSTALACI�N DE AIRE COMPRIMIDO SE PUEDE DEFINIR EL� AIRE COMPRIMIDO� COMO UNA DETERMINADA MASA DE AIRE QUE ...
ELEMENTOS QUE LO COMPONEN 04
NECESIDADES DEL AIRE COMPRIMIDO 05 EN UN SISTEMA DE DISTRIBUCI�N DEL AIRE COMPRIMIDO SE APLICAN TRES EXIGENCIAS: UNA CA�DA...
06 TABLADECONSUMO DELOSAPARATOS AINSTALAR
07 TABLADECONSUMODE LOSAPARATOSA INSTALAR
COMPRESORES DIN�MICOS COMPRESORES DE DESPLAZAMIENTO POSITIVO CARACTER�STICAS DE LOS COMPRESORES Y TIPOS 08 LA PRINCIPAL CL...
09
PREPARACI�NDEL AIRECOMPRIMIDO SEG�NSUUSO 10 EL AIRE COMPRIMIDO PUEDE NECESITARSE: COMO FUENTE DE ENERG�A, PARA EL USO EN M...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Inst instalaciones de aire comprimido (2)

15 views

Published on

AIRE COMPRIMIDO COMO ESTA CONFORMADO SUS INSTALACIONES POR QUE ESTAN SUS INSTALACIONES COMO LO ABARCAN

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Inst instalaciones de aire comprimido (2)

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD DEL VALLE DE M�XICO INSTALACIONES DE AIRE COMPRIMIDO INTEGRANTES: CITLALI DE LA O HERN�NDEZ YAREMI GALLEGOS MART�NEZ ALBERTO SOLIS NARVAEZ M.A.C.CARLOS ESTEBAN LE�N MORALES INSTALACIONES AVANZADAS
  2. 2. INTRODUCCI�N 02 ESTE T�RMINO SE REFIERE A LOS DIFERENTES TIPOS DE INSTALACIONES QUE DEBEN POSEER TODOS LOS TIPOS DE EDIFICACI�N PARA QUE PUEDAN SER HABITABLES Y DESEMPE�AR SU FUNCI�N CORRECTAMENTE. INSTALACIONES AIRE COMPRIMIDO EL AIRE COMPRIMIDO ES UN ELEMENTO MUY HABITUAL EN TODO TIPO DE INSTALACI�N INDUSTRIAL. TRATA DE APROVECHAR LA CAPACIDAD DE�COMPRESI�N�QUE TIENE EL AIRE ATMOSF�RICO, PARA USARLO COMO ENERG�A O PARA ACUMULARLO EN UN RECIPIENTE CON LA IDEA DE UN USO POSTERIOR.
  3. 3. DESCRIPCI�N 03 INSTALACI�N DE AIRE COMPRIMIDO SE PUEDE DEFINIR EL� AIRE COMPRIMIDO� COMO UNA DETERMINADA MASA DE AIRE QUE SE ENCUENTRA A UNA PRESI�N SUPERIOR A LA ATMOSF�RICA. "LA PRESI�N QUE SE EJERCE POR UNA DETERMINADA FUERZA ES INVERSAMENTE PROPORCIONAL AL VOLUMEN DE UNA MASA GASEOSA, CONSIDERANDO QUE LA TEMPERATURA SE MANTENGA CONSTANTE." - BOYLE-MARIOTTE
  4. 4. ELEMENTOS QUE LO COMPONEN 04
  5. 5. NECESIDADES DEL AIRE COMPRIMIDO 05 EN UN SISTEMA DE DISTRIBUCI�N DEL AIRE COMPRIMIDO SE APLICAN TRES EXIGENCIAS: UNA CA�DA DE PRESI�N BAJA ENTRE EL COMPRESOR Y EL PUNTO DE CONSUMO, UN M�NIMO DE FUGAS EN LAS TUBER�AS DE DISTRIBUCI�N Y UNA SEPARACI�N DE CONDENSADO EFICIENTE SI NO SE INSTALA UN SECADOR DE AIRE COMPRIMIDO. ESTAS TRES NECESIDADES SE APLICAN FUNDAMENTALMENTE A LAS TUBER�AS PRINCIPALES Y AL�CONSUMO PREVISTO DE AIRE COMPRIMIDO�PARA LAS NECESIDADES ACTUALES Y FUTURAS. EL TRAZADO, EL DISE�O Y EL DIMENSIONAMIENTO DE LA RED SON IMPORTANTES PARA�LA EFICIENCIA, LA FIABILIDAD Y EL COSTE DE LA PRODUCCI�N DE AIRE COMPRIMIDO.
  6. 6. 06 TABLADECONSUMO DELOSAPARATOS AINSTALAR
  7. 7. 07 TABLADECONSUMODE LOSAPARATOSA INSTALAR
  8. 8. COMPRESORES DIN�MICOS COMPRESORES DE DESPLAZAMIENTO POSITIVO CARACTER�STICAS DE LOS COMPRESORES Y TIPOS 08 LA PRINCIPAL CLASIFICACI�N DE LOS DIFERENTES TIPOS DE COMPRESORES SE REALIZA POR SU PRINCIPIO DE FUNCIONAMIENTO B�SICO.�EN ESTE CASO, LOS COMPRESORES QUEDAN DIVIDIDOS EN DOS GRANDES GRUPOS: AMBOS SISTEMAS PUEDEN TRABAJAR CON UNA O VARIAS ETAPAS, EN FUNCI�N DE LA PRESI�N FINAL REQUERIDA PARA EL AIRE COMPRIMIDO.
  9. 9. 09
  10. 10. PREPARACI�NDEL AIRECOMPRIMIDO SEG�NSUUSO 10 EL AIRE COMPRIMIDO PUEDE NECESITARSE: COMO FUENTE DE ENERG�A, PARA EL USO EN MOVIMIENTO DE MAQUINARIA, ACTUADORES, SOPLADO, SISTEMAS DE FRENO, ELEVACI�N, ETC. COMO AIRE ACUMULADO, PARA LOS SISTEMAS DE RESPIRACI�N HUMANA, SOPLADO, VENTILACI�N, PROCESOS BIOL�GICOS, ETC. HOY EN D�A, ES UNA DE LAS FUENTES DE ENERG�A M�S UTILIZADA, DEBIDO A SU SEGURIDAD, RAPIDEZ Y FACILIDAD DE MANEJO.

×