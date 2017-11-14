Make learning multiplication strategies cool and fun with these authentic rap and hip hop style songs. Comprehend the "Jus...
●Written By: Twin Sisters Productions ●Narrated By: Nashville Kids' Sound ●Publisher: Twin Sisters IP ●Date: January 2013 ...
  1. 1. Make learning multiplication strategies cool and fun with these authentic rap and hip hop style songs. Comprehend the "Just Think Of Doubles" concept, the "Order Property" strategy and more. This award-winning album includes drills for facts 0-12 both with and without the answers. Track List: 1. Let's Multiply By Zero 2. The Answer Stays The Same 3. Just Think Of Doubles 4. We're Learning The 3s And 4s 5. Hey, It's Easy! Just Counting By 5s 6. What Happens? 7. No Turning back 8. The Nines Are So Divine 9. Counting By Tens 10. Hi. It's Time To Multiply 11. We'll Save The Best For Last 12. Multiplication Rap For The Expert (with answers) (Hip-Hop) 13. Multiplication Rap For The Expert (without answers) (Hip-Hop) Runtime: 65:48:00 LINK IN PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD BOOK Multiplication Rap & Hip Hop | free online Audio Books
  2. 2. ●Written By: Twin Sisters Productions ●Narrated By: Nashville Kids' Sound ●Publisher: Twin Sisters IP ●Date: January 2013 ●Duration: 1 hours 6 minutes LINK IN PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
