Get in touch At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction.
Global Bromine Market is classified on the basis of derivative, application, end user, and geography.

  1. 1. Global Bromine Market 2022: Applications, Benefits, Analysis and Capacity “Global Bromine Market includes In-depth Analysis of industry by recent technologies, trends, opportunities, challenges, key players and business strategies considering types, segment, and future analysis.” Global Bromine Market is classified on the basis of derivative, application, end user, and geography. Bromine is a colourless soluble crystalline mineral halide salt which is extracted from brine pools. Bromine is a naturally occurring element, found in sea, lakes, and underground wells. Bromine is mostly used in biocides, water treatment plants and pharmaceutical industries due to its property of catalyst and reactant. Bromine and its derivatives have extensive application in many industries such as oil and gas industry. The key factors that propel the growth of the Global Bromine Industry include extensive range of applications. The growing demand in numerous applications such as biocides, flame retardants, oil & gas drilling, plasma etching, and son on fuel the growth of the market. Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/bromine-market
  2. 2. On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as high toxicity of brominated flame retardants, increasing environmental concern towards water and soil and presence of stringent regulatory for use of bromine. Global Bromine Market is classified on the basis of derivative as clear brine fluids, hydrogen bromide and organobromines. Among the derivatives, organobromines are projected to account a large share of the Global Bromine Industry. The key factor that drives the growth of organobromines segment is owing to its wide range of applications. Organobromine like tetrabromobisphenol-A is used as a flame retardant in the electronics and automotive industries and ethylene and methyl bromides are used as fumigants in the agriculture industry. They are used in dyes as well as in the pharmaceutical industry. They are also used as biocides in water treatment applications as they inhibit the growth of algae, bacteria, and other microorganisms in water. Global Bromine Market is classified on the basis of application as flame retardants, biocides, organic intermediates, PTA synthesis, plasma etching and oil & gas drilling. Among the applications, oil & gas drilling is anticipated to hold a significant share of the Global Bromine Industry. Global Bromine Market is classified on the basis of end user as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, textile, pesticides, automotive and others. Among the end users, the chemicals segment is expected to hold a considerable share of the Global Bromine Industry. Global Bromine Market is classified on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region comprises Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region comprises Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region comprises Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region comprises China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region comprises GCC, South Africa and North Africa. In case of geographical region, Asia Pacific is projected to account a large share of the Global Bromine Industry. It is also expected to be the fastest growing region. The key factors that attribute to the growth of this region is owed to constant increase in the production of bromine, in polymer fabrication, plasma etching, and as a fumigant. In addition, the rising demand and policies comprising emission control, eco-friendly products, etc. have led to innovation, and developments in the bromine industry has considerably propelled the growth of this region. Moreover, the significant growth in the production of flame retardants and growth in the oil & gas industry in China is also contributing to bromine production in the region. On the other hand, North America and Europe are developed markets for bromine. Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Global Bromine Industry include Israel Chemicals Limited (Israel), Albemarle Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Tata Chemicals Limited, Chemtura Corporation, Jordan Bromine Company Limited, Gulf Resources Inc., Hindustan Salts Limited, Tetra Technologies Inc. Get a Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/bromine-market/request-sample
  3. 3. Market Segment: Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Bromine in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering • North America • Europe • China • Japan • Southeast Asia • India On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into • Seawater Method • Brine Water Method On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Bromine for each application, including • Flame Retardants • Biocides, Water Treatment • Drilling Fluids • Chemical Intermediate • Others See More Reports of This Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/chemicals
  4. 4. Global Bromine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including • ICL • Albemarle • Chemtura Corporation • Jordan Bromine Company (JBC) • Tosoh • Solaris Chemtech (SCIL) • Perekop Bromine • Yuyuan Group • Haiwang Chemical • Haihua Group • Haoyuan Group • Dadi Salt Chemical Group • Longwei Industrial • Chengyuan Salt Chemical • Weifang Zhongfa Chemical • Lubei Chemical • Runke Chemical Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/bromine-market
  5. 5. Get in touch At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions. Contact Person: Ryan Manuel Research Support Specialist, USA Email: ryan@millioninsights.com Global Headquarters Million Insights Felton Office Plaza 6265 Highway 9 Felton, California 95018, United States Phone: 1-408-610-2300 Email: sales@millioninsights.com Asia Pacific Million Insights Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India Phone: 91-20-65300184 Email: sales@millioninsights.com Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com

