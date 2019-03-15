Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
Botnet Detection Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2025
1.
Botnet Detection Market
TMR Research Powering Your Business :
TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and
consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s
supercharged economic climate.
2.
Botnet Detection Market: Overview
Over the past decade, botnet detection has garnered widespread attention among
cybersecurity professionals and Technology Company’s world over. Botnet is an
array of connected devices over the public internet, essentially consisting of
compromised workstations and servers, infected by a set of malicious software or
malware. Botnets are controlled by single attacker or a group, who use them
essentially for criminal or malicious intent.
Using the seemingly limitless processing power of endpoints over the connected
network, attackers can use the infected systems or bots to satisfy a wide variety
of malicious ends, such as to launch distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks,
large-scale spam marketing, and massive data thefts or frauds, overload servers,
to name a few.
3.
Botnet Detection Market: Key Trends
The tenacity of botnets to serve its purpose without being noticed by the users
of infected devices or systems, until the damage done is considerable, is a key
factor intensifying the need for botnet detection methods and tools. The rising
number of botnet attacks, both vis-à-vis the number and the complexity, across
the globe is a notable factor supporting the rapid expansion of the market. In
recent years, bot-driven cyberattacks have become more recalcitrant,
invigorated by the advent of new techniques to infect victims and evade
detection.
Moreover, botnet attacks have become increasingly sophisticated with the
choice of their targets. These are promising trends underpinning the continued
expansion of the botnet detection market.
4.
Botnet Detection Market: Market Potential
GET Brochure of this Report @
https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3464
In recent times, relentless efforts are being made by IT security managers and
researchers to expand the understanding of new methods of botnet attacks and
devise their detection. In this regard, a notable development is discovery of a
new IoT malware in May 2018 by the researchers from BitDefender, a Romania-
based cybersecurity and anti-virus software company. Called Hide and Seek
IoT malware, the botnet can affect several generic devices. An alarming feature
that researchers have harped on is the ability of this botnet to persist even after
the infected device has been rebooted.
5.
Botnet Detection Market: Key Players
The study offers in-depth insights into the company profiling, the key offerings,
and the strategies adopted by players to consolidate their positions, in order to
get a competitive edge over others. Several players are committing sizeable
research and development funds to develop more robust botnet detection
techniques. Key players operating in the botnet detection market include
Mfilterit, Appsflyer, Unfraud, Integral AD Science, Digital Hands, Infisecure,
Shieldsquare, White OPS, Instart Logic, Distil Networks, and Akamai Technologies.
Click for TOC
6.
Contact Us :
TMR Research,
3739 Balboa St # 1097,
San Francisco, CA 94121
United States
Tel: +1-415-520-1050
Email: sales@tmrresearch.com
Be the first to comment