Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Botnet Detection Market TMR Research Powering Your Business : TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market rese...
Botnet Detection Market: Overview Over the past decade, botnet detection has garnered widespread attention among cybersecu...
Botnet Detection Market: Key Trends The tenacity of botnets to serve its purpose without being noticed by the users of inf...
Botnet Detection Market: Market Potential GET Brochure of this Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&r...
Botnet Detection Market: Key Players The study offers in-depth insights into the company profiling, the key offerings, and...
Contact Us : TMR Research, 3739 Balboa St # 1097, San Francisco, CA 94121 United States Tel: +1-415-520-1050 Email: sales@...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Botnet Detection Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2025

11 views

Published on

Botnet is an array of connected devices over the public internet, essentially consisting of compromised workstations and servers, infected by a set of malicious software or malware.

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Botnet Detection Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2025

  1. 1. Botnet Detection Market TMR Research Powering Your Business : TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate.
  2. 2. Botnet Detection Market: Overview Over the past decade, botnet detection has garnered widespread attention among cybersecurity professionals and Technology Company’s world over. Botnet is an array of connected devices over the public internet, essentially consisting of compromised workstations and servers, infected by a set of malicious software or malware. Botnets are controlled by single attacker or a group, who use them essentially for criminal or malicious intent. Using the seemingly limitless processing power of endpoints over the connected network, attackers can use the infected systems or bots to satisfy a wide variety of malicious ends, such as to launch distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks, large-scale spam marketing, and massive data thefts or frauds, overload servers, to name a few.
  3. 3. Botnet Detection Market: Key Trends The tenacity of botnets to serve its purpose without being noticed by the users of infected devices or systems, until the damage done is considerable, is a key factor intensifying the need for botnet detection methods and tools. The rising number of botnet attacks, both vis-à-vis the number and the complexity, across the globe is a notable factor supporting the rapid expansion of the market. In recent years, bot-driven cyberattacks have become more recalcitrant, invigorated by the advent of new techniques to infect victims and evade detection. Moreover, botnet attacks have become increasingly sophisticated with the choice of their targets. These are promising trends underpinning the continued expansion of the botnet detection market.
  4. 4. Botnet Detection Market: Market Potential GET Brochure of this Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3464 In recent times, relentless efforts are being made by IT security managers and researchers to expand the understanding of new methods of botnet attacks and devise their detection. In this regard, a notable development is discovery of a new IoT malware in May 2018 by the researchers from BitDefender, a Romania- based cybersecurity and anti-virus software company. Called Hide and Seek IoT malware, the botnet can affect several generic devices. An alarming feature that researchers have harped on is the ability of this botnet to persist even after the infected device has been rebooted.
  5. 5. Botnet Detection Market: Key Players The study offers in-depth insights into the company profiling, the key offerings, and the strategies adopted by players to consolidate their positions, in order to get a competitive edge over others. Several players are committing sizeable research and development funds to develop more robust botnet detection techniques. Key players operating in the botnet detection market include Mfilterit, Appsflyer, Unfraud, Integral AD Science, Digital Hands, Infisecure, Shieldsquare, White OPS, Instart Logic, Distil Networks, and Akamai Technologies. Click for TOC
  6. 6. Contact Us : TMR Research, 3739 Balboa St # 1097, San Francisco, CA 94121 United States Tel: +1-415-520-1050 Email: sales@tmrresearch.com

×