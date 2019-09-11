Successfully reported this slideshow.
©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Delivery System - Intrauterine Implants, Prodrug Implants, Polymer...
©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Table of Content Sr. No. Content Chapter1 Preface Chapter 2 Assump...
©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Drug Delivery Systems Market: Snapshot • Drug Delivery Includes Fo...
Drug Delivery Systems Market to be Worth US$ 900 Bn by 2025

Drug delivery includes formulations, technologies, methods, and systems for transferring an active pharmaceutical ingredients into the body to safely provide therapeutic effect.

Drug Delivery Systems Market to be Worth US$ 900 Bn by 2025

  1. 1. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Delivery System - Intrauterine Implants, Prodrug Implants, Polymeric Drug Delivery, Targeted Drug Delivery; By Application - Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Urology, Diabetes, CNS; Route of Administration - Oral, Injectable, Inhalation, Transdermal, Ocular, Nasal, and Topical) - Forecast 2017 - 2025 ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Drug Delivery Systems Market
  2. 2. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Table of Content Sr. No. Content Chapter1 Preface Chapter 2 Assumptions and Research Methodology Chapter 3 Executive Summary: Global Drug Delivery Systems Market Chapter 4 Market Overview Chapter 5 Global Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Type of Delivery System Chapter 6 Global Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Application Chapter 7 Global Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Route of Administration Chapter 8 Global Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Geography / Region Chapter 9 North America Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis and Forecast Chapter 10 Europe Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis and Forecast Chapter 11 Asia Pacific Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis and Forecast Chapter 12 Latin America Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis and Forecast Chapter 13 Middle East and Africa Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis and Forecast Chapter 14 Competition Landscape
  3. 3. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Drug Delivery Systems Market: Snapshot • Drug Delivery Includes Formulations, Technologies, Methods, And Systems For Transferring An Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Into The Body To Safely Provide Therapeutic Effect. • • The Report Suggests That Rise In Prevalence Of Diseases And Increases In Demand For Self-administration Devices Are Likely To Spur Demand For Drug Delivery System In The During The Forecast Period (2017 To 2025). • Key Players Introduce New Drugs Delivery Systems And Devices In Developed Markets Such A North America And Western Europe. Hence, These Regions Are Likely To Account For Dominant Share Of The Global Drug Delivery System Market. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved
  4. 4. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved
  Reports Highlights • The Global Drug Delivery Systems Market Was Valued Approximately US$ 510 Bn In 2016 And Is Anticipated To Expand At A CAGR Of Over 6.9% From 2017 To 2025 To Reach Approximately US$ 900 Bn By 2025. • Technological Advancements In Drug Delivery Offerings Is Likely To Drive The Global Drug Delivery Systems Market During The Forecast Period. Using Nanotechnology, The Drug Can Be Targeted To A Precise Location, Which Makes Drugs More Effective And Reduce The Chances Of Possible Side Effects. • Global Drug Delivery Systems Market Has Been Segmented Based On Delivery System, Application, Route Of Administration, And Geography. • Based On Application, The Oncology Segment Is Projected To Hold A Dominant Share Of The Global Drug Delivery System Market During The Forecast Period. It Is Likely To Expand At CAGR Of More Than 7.4% From 2017 To 2025.
  • In September, 2017, Amgen Inc. And ALLERGAN Collectively Obtained FDA Approval For The Use Of MVASI To Treat Five Types Of Cancer. • Continuous Launch Of New Products And Increase In The Number Of Patients In Developed And Developing Countries. • Expansion Of Drugs Delivery System Portfolio: By Improving Existing Drug Delivery Devices And Developing And Launching Of New Drug Delivery System Through Collaboration.
  To know more about us, please visit our website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com For sales queries or new topics email us on: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com For other queries contact: 90 State Street, Albany NY – 12207, United States Tel: +1-518-618-1030

