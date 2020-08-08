UK Dredging Market Trends, Size, Forecast - 2020-2026



UK dredging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 1.1% during the forecast period. The country has established rules and regulations and governmental organizations leading the dredging activities. The Federation of Dredging Contractors in the UK includes member companies that are involved in a large number of marine, dredging and land reclamation projects in the country. Some of these projects include Aberdeen beach nourishment, Langeled landfall pipeline, and Newbiggin Bay redevelopment, among others.

