UK Dredging Market Trends, Size, Forecast - 2020-2026

UK dredging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 1.1% during the forecast period. The country has established rules and regulations and governmental organizations leading the dredging activities. The Federation of Dredging Contractors in the UK includes member companies that are involved in a large number of marine, dredging and land reclamation projects in the country. Some of these projects include Aberdeen beach nourishment, Langeled landfall pipeline, and Newbiggin Bay redevelopment, among others.

UK Dredging Market Trends, Size, Forecast - 2020-2026

  UK dredging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 1.1% during the forecast period. The country has established rules and regulations and governmental organizations leading the dredging activities. The Federation of Dredging Contractors in the UK includes member companies that are involved in a large number of marine, dredging and land reclamation projects in the country. Some of these projects include Aberdeen beach nourishment, Langeled landfall pipeline, and Newbiggin Bay redevelopment, among others. The country has five major ports in London, Southampton, Liverpool, Milford Haven, and Immingham. The port of London maintains navigable depths in the main channels of the tidal Thames. There are certain rules and regulations in the country regarding the dredging of water bodies. It is mandatory to have marine license to perform dredging activity in Northern Ireland offshore waters or English Waters. The Maintenance Dredging Protocol for England (MDP) is intended to improve the license applications assessment process by the creation of baseline documents. A document includes all relevant, available, current, and historical data related to the dredging activities. This supports authorities to assess the maintenance dredging operations and determine any possible significant effect, considering the in-combination impact of dredging proposals. UK Dredging Market Segmentation By Type  Mechanical Dredger
  o Bucket Dredger o Grab Dredger o Backhoe Dredger  Hydraulic Dredger o Suction o Cutter Suction Dredger o Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger o Barge Unloading Dredger By End-User  Government  Oil and Gas Companies  Mining Companies  Others (Renewable Energy) Company Profiles  CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.  Conbar UK Ltd.  Dredging Environmental and Marine Engineering (DEME) N.V.  GPS Marine Contractors Ltd.  Lobnitz Marine Holdings Ltd.  Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V.  Tarmac Holdings Ltd.  UK Dredging
×