Netherlands Dredging Market Trends, Size, Forecast - 2020-2026





The Netherlands dredging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly XX% during the forecast period. The market is significantly driven by the presence of a number of ports and dredgers in the Netherland and high crude oil production. The port of Rotterdam is the largest seaport in Europe and is involved in maritime accessibility. In April 2019, the port of Rotterdam announced the new accommodation for the larger ships, as the waterway was deepened over a length of 25 km, from Hoek van Holland to the Benelux tunnel.

