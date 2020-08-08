Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Orion Market Research Netherlands Dredging Market Trends, Size, Forecast - 2020-2026 Request a free sample of our report o...
The Netherlands dredging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly XX% during the forecast period. The market is sig...
 Mechanical Dredger o Bucket Dredger o Grab Dredger o Backhoe Dredger  Hydraulic Dredger o Suction o Cutter Suction Dred...
 Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V.  Stork Technical Services Holding B.V.  Van Oord N.V. For more customized data, reques...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Netherlands Dredging Market Trends, Size, Forecast - 2020-2026

21 views

Published on



The Netherlands dredging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly XX% during the forecast period. The market is significantly driven by the presence of a number of ports and dredgers in the Netherland and high crude oil production. The port of Rotterdam is the largest seaport in Europe and is involved in maritime accessibility. In April 2019, the port of Rotterdam announced the new accommodation for the larger ships, as the waterway was deepened over a length of 25 km, from Hoek van Holland to the Benelux tunnel.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Netherlands Dredging Market Trends, Size, Forecast - 2020-2026

  1. 1. Orion Market Research Netherlands Dredging Market Trends, Size, Forecast - 2020-2026 Request a free sample of our report on Netherlands Dredging Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/netherlands-dredging-market ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Company Name: Orion Market Research Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari Email: info@omrglobal.com Contact no: +91780-304-0404
  2. 2. The Netherlands dredging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly XX% during the forecast period. The market is significantly driven by the presence of a number of ports and dredgers in the Netherland and high crude oil production. The port of Rotterdam is the largest seaport in Europe and is involved in maritime accessibility. In April 2019, the port of Rotterdam announced the new accommodation for the larger ships, as the waterway was deepened over a length of 25 km, from Hoek van Holland to the Benelux tunnel. Therefore, the demand for dredging is certainly high at the Rotterdam port. In December 2019, Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. received a multi- year contract for a maintenance dredging project in Rotterdam. This aims to ensure the continued safe access to the Rotterdam port. Request a free sample of our report on Netherlands Dredging Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/netherlands-dredging-market In the European Union (EU), the Netherlands is the major producer of natural gas. The Groningen field is one of ten largest gas fields globally and hundreds of small gas fields are there in the country’s subsurface. However, oil reserves are limited, in spite of the 48 discovered fields. As at 1 January 2016 477 proven natural gas accumulations reported in the country. The booming liquefied natural gas (LNG) market is expected to contribute for a large number of dredging projects, including the construction of ports to accommodate LNG vessels. Therefore, significant natural gas production is further anticipated to drive the demand for dredging operations in the country. A full report of Netherlands Dredging Market Is available at https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/netherlands-dredging-market The Netherlands Dredging Market Segmentation By Type
  3. 3.  Mechanical Dredger o Bucket Dredger o Grab Dredger o Backhoe Dredger  Hydraulic Dredger o Suction o Cutter Suction Dredger o Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger o Barge Unloading Dredger By End-User  Government  Oil and Gas Companies  Mining Companies  Others (Renewable Energy) Company Profiles  Baggerbedrijf de Boer B.V.  Bell Dredging Pumps B.V.  Dredging Environmental and Marine Engineering (DEME) N.V.  Heuvelman Ibis BV  Holland Dredge Design B.V.  Machinefabriek De Hollandsche Ijssel  ROHR-IDRECO Dredge Systems BV
  4. 4.  Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V.  Stork Technical Services Holding B.V.  Van Oord N.V. For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/netherlands-dredging-market About us: Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting, and other research- based services. For More Information, Visit https://www.omrglobal.com/ Media Contact: Company Name: Orion Market Research Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari Email: info@omrglobal.com Contact no: +91780-304-0404

×