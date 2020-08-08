Netherlands Dredging Market Trends, Size, Forecast - 2020-2026

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Orion Market Research North America Dredging Market Trends, Size, Forecast - 2020-2026 Request a free sample of our report...
North America dredging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 2.0% during the forecast period. Some pivotal facto...
By Type  Mechanical Dredger o Bucket Dredger o Grab Dredger o Backhoe Dredger  Hydraulic Dredger o Suction o Cutter Suct...
 Callan Marine, Ltd.  Canadian Dewatering LP  Coastal Dredging Company, Inc. (CDC)  Ellicott Dredges  Fraser River Pi...
  1. 1. Orion Market Research North America Dredging Market Trends, Size, Forecast - 2020-2026 Request a free sample of our report on North America Dredging Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/north-american-dredging-market ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Company Name: Orion Market Research Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari Email: info@omrglobal.com Contact no: +91780-304-0404
  2. 2. North America dredging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 2.0% during the forecast period. Some pivotal factors encouraging dredging operations in the region include emerging investment in maritime infrastructure and increasing offshore oil and gas operations. Significant rise in global trade activities is leading to an increasing focus on the improvement of maritime infrastructure. As a result, several contracts for port dredging operations have reported in the country. For instance, in March 2019, $35 million was received by the Boston Harbor Dredging Project in federal funding. The project is nearly 30% complete, and the funding will support to continue on schedule. This project is a $350 million collaboration between the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport), and the USACE. Request a free sample of our report on North America Dredging Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/north-american-dredging-market In December 2017, the maintenance dredging of the inner harbor was completed, and the deepening of the key ship channels started in July 2018 for accommodating large container vessels today and in the future. The investment in the Boston Port will enable local manufacturers, industries, and workers to become competitive in the rising global economy. These kinds of investment for maintenance of ports is driving the adoption of marine vessels fitted with dredgers that are capable of weeding off depositions including sediments, sand, gravel, and more from the seabed. Dredging operations ensures safe bottom clearances for the safer voyages and facilitates fishing or water navigation easier in shallow water. A full report of North America Dredging Market Is available at https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/north-american-dredging-market North America Dredging Market Segmentation
  3. 3. By Type  Mechanical Dredger o Bucket Dredger o Grab Dredger o Backhoe Dredger  Hydraulic Dredger o Suction o Cutter Suction Dredger o Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger o Barge Unloading Dredger By End-User  Government  Oil and Gas Companies  Mining Companies  Others (Renewable Energy) Regional Analysis  United States  Canada Company Profiles  3R, Inc.
  4. 4.  Callan Marine, Ltd.  Canadian Dewatering LP  Coastal Dredging Company, Inc. (CDC)  Ellicott Dredges  Fraser River Pile and Dredge (GP) Inc.  Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co., LLC  Inland Dredging Company, LLC  J.F. Brennan Co., Inc.  Jay Cashman, Inc. For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/north-american-dredging- market About us: Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting, and other research- based services. For More Information, Visit https://www.omrglobal.com/ Media Contact: Company Name: Orion Market Research Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari Email: info@omrglobal.com Contact no: +91780-304-0404

