Japan Dredging Market Segmentation By Type  Mechanical Dredger o Bucket Dredger o Grab Dredger o Backhoe Dredger  Hydrau...
 Penta-Ocean Construction Co. Ltd.  Royal Boskalis Westminster NV  SKK Corp.  Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.  Toa Cor...
Japan Dredging Market Trends, Size, Forecast - 2020-2026

Published in: Business
  Orion Market Research Japan Dredging Market Trends, Size, and Forecast - 2020-2026
  2. 2. Japan's dredging market is driven by the significant global trade in the country. As per the UNCTAD, the total Japanese merchandise exports increased from nearly $624.9 billion in 2015 to nearly $738.1 billion in 2018. Total merchandise imports grew from $648.1 billion in 2015 to nearly $748.5 billion in 2018. The country mainly exports consumer electronics, semiconductors, automobiles, and semiconductors to the other nations. This contributes to the demand for seaborne trade in the country. There are 1,020 ports in Japan, of which 892 are local ports, 22 are main ports of special purpose and 106 main ports. Some major Japanese ports include Port of Kobe, Port of Hakata, Port of Kawasaki, Port of Kitakyushu, Port of Osaka, Port of Nagoya, Port of Maizuru, and Port of Tokyo. Request a free sample of our report on Japan Dredging Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/japan-dredging-market Owing to the increasing global trade, port development activities have been reported in the country. In April 2018, the groundbreaking ceremony for the Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan was held by Toamasina Autonomous Port (SPAT) for Toamasina Port Development Project in Madagascar. The loan agreement for the project was signed between the Government of the Republic of Madagascar and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for up to $421.8 million and is the largest Japanese ODA loan agreement to Madagascar. The expansion of the breakwater, an expansion of the container yard, and dredging and expansion of the container freight berths will be conducted, and the project completion is scheduled in 2026. This, in turn, is driving the dredging operations in the country’s ports. A full report of Japan Dredging Market Is available at https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/japan-dredging-market
  3. 3. Japan Dredging Market Segmentation By Type  Mechanical Dredger o Bucket Dredger o Grab Dredger o Backhoe Dredger  Hydraulic Dredger o Suction o Cutter Suction Dredger o Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger o Barge Unloading Dredger By End-User  Government  Oil and Gas Companies  Mining Companies  Others (Renewable Energy) Company Profiles  DMW Corp.  Kojimagumi Co., Ltd.  KROHNE Group  Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  Penta-Ocean Construction Co. Ltd.  Royal Boskalis Westminster NV  SKK Corp.  Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.  Toa Corp.  Toyo Denki Industrial Co., Ltd.

