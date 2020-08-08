Japan Dredging Market Trends, Size, Forecast - 2020-2026

-
Japan's dredging market is driven by the significant global trade in the country. As per the UNCTAD, the total Japanese merchandise exports increased from nearly $624.9 billion in 2015 to nearly $738.1 billion in 2018. Total merchandise imports grew from $648.1 billion in 2015 to nearly $748.5 billion in 2018. The country mainly exports consumer electronics, semiconductors, automobiles, and semiconductors to the other nations.
