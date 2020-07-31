India Dredging Hose Market Trends, Size, Forecast - 2020-2026

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
India dredging hose market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4.2% during the forecast period. The Indian dredging industry is significantly driven by the increasing demand for dredging from its major and non-major ports. Owing to the recent developments to encourage local manufacturing coupled with the Make in India initiative and the government’s focus for the development of the Indian maritime sector, the dredging sector is gaining significance across the country.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment