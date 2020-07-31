-
Be the first to like this
Published on
The global non-floating dredging hose market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 3.1% during the forecast period. Rising demand for river and port dredging is primarily contributing to the growth of the market. The increase in greenhouse gas emissions has accelerated global warming. This leads to a rise in sea level, an increase in seawater surface temperature and changes in (seasonal) precipitation and hence river flow.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment