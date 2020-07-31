Successfully reported this slideshow.
Global Non-Floating Dredging Hose Market Trends, Size, Forecast - 2020- 2026
The global non-floating dredging hose market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 3.1% during the forecast period.
Global Non-Floating Dredging Hose Market Segmentation By Application  Government  Oil and Gas  Others Regional Analysis...
Company Profiles  Able Hose & Rubber LLC  Continental AG  ContiTech AG  FLSmidth A/S  Max Groups Marine Corp.  NovaF...
Global Non-Floating Dredging Hose Market Trends, Size, Forecast - 2020-2026

The global non-floating dredging hose market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 3.1% during the forecast period. Rising demand for river and port dredging is primarily contributing to the growth of the market. The increase in greenhouse gas emissions has accelerated global warming. This leads to a rise in sea level, an increase in seawater surface temperature and changes in (seasonal) precipitation and hence river flow.

Global Non-Floating Dredging Hose Market Trends, Size, Forecast - 2020-2026

  Global Non-Floating Dredging Hose Market Trends, Size, Forecast - 2020- 2026
  The global non-floating dredging hose market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 3.1% during the forecast period. Rising demand for river and port dredging is primarily contributing to the growth of the market. The increase in greenhouse gas emissions has accelerated global warming. This leads to a rise in sea level, an increase in seawater surface temperature and changes in (seasonal) precipitation and hence river flow. Therefore, non-floating hoses are used for flood discharge and port and dock construction. Non-floating dredge hose are primarily used for sewage, slurry, seawater and sand suction & discharge in different industries. These types of dredging hoses are highly flexible and are resistant to wave. It is composed of three parts, namely, tube, reinforcement, and cover. The non-floating dredge hose is made from high quality synthetic rubber, such as natural rubber (NR), styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR), and butadiene rubber (BR), making hose resistant to abrasion and seawater. Reinforcement is made from multiple layers of high tensile spiral steel wires to make solid hoses that can tolerate high pressure working conditions. Besides, reinforcement makes hose resistant to bending and fatigue. Synthetic rubber such as natural rubber (NR), styrene-butadiene (SBR) and butadiene rubber (BR), are being used to make the non- floating hose resistant to abrasion, corrosion, seawater, heat, weather, ozone, and aging. Non-floating hose can be connected to pipeline to reduce the sea wave, to deliver medium flows smoothly.
  3. 3. Global Non-Floating Dredging Hose Market Segmentation By Application  Government  Oil and Gas  Others Regional Analysis  North America o United States o Canada  Europe o UK o Germany o Italy o Spain o France o Rest of Europe  Asia-Pacific o Global Non-Floating o India o Japan o Rest of Asia-Pacific  Rest of the World
  Company Profiles  Able Hose & Rubber LLC  Continental AG  ContiTech AG  FLSmidth A/S  Max Groups Marine Corp.  NovaFlex Group  Salem-Republic Rubber Co.  TANIQ BV  The Weir Group plc  Townley Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Inc.

