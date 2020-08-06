Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Vascular Access Device Market Market Set to Exceed $7.72 Billion By 2027 |CAGR: 7.7% Forecast to 2020
  2. 2. Vascular Access Device Market Size is Estimated to reach $7.72 Billion By 2027 - 2 - “Vascular Access Device Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Central Vascular Access Devices, Peripheral Vascular Access Devices, Other Accessories); By Application (Fluid and Nutrition Administration, Drug Administration, Blood Transfusion, and Diagnostics & Testing); By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Other End Users); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2027” The global Vascular Access Device Market size is expected to reach USD 7.72 billion by 2027 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. Devices that are used to access venous irrespective of their location are known as vascular access devices (VAD). The different types of VADs include centrally inserted central catheter (CICC), peripheral intravenous catheters, and peripheral central catheter (PICC), and other implanted venous ports. VADs are inserted into peripheral or central vessels for the administration of fluids, antibiotics, parenteral nutrition, and blood sampling. The selection VADs is extremely important in treating any particular medical condition to reduce the risk of catheter bound infections. Healthcare practitioners should be aware of selecting VADs with least number of the lumen and small French size to minimize infections and thrombotic complications. For instance, people suffering with chronic kidney disorder seeking central venous access should avoid placement PICC and CICC to avoid the complication of venous stenosis and deep vein thrombosis. Browse Detailed Research Report On Vascular Access Device Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vascular-access-device-market The factors responsible for the growth of global market are rising cases of chronic kidney disorder (CKD), increasing cases of PAD and CAD among geriatrics, and preference of patients towards minimal invasive surgeries is contributing to the worldwide demand of vascular devices. According to the statistics published by Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2019, more than 8.5 million U.S. citizens were suffering with peripheral artery disease (PAD). People with PAD are more susceptible to develop coronary artery disease, which could ultimately lead to strokes or cardiac
  3. 3. Vascular Access Device Market Size is Estimated to reach $7.72 Billion By 2027 - 3 - arrhythmias. Market participants such as Smiths Medical, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, C.R. Bard, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Bluegrass Vascular Technologies, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Angiodynamics Inc., Biomerics, Terumo Corporation, Romsons Scientific & Surgical Pvt. Ltd, Nipro Medical Corporation, Ameco Medical, and Prodi med are some of the key players operating in the concerned market. These players in the industry possess a significant share in the global market. However, these significant players face competition from local manufacturers in several countries. They adopt competitive pricing to consolidate their market share. These vendors provide cost-effective equipment with limited features and functionalities. Request for sample: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vascular- access-device-market/request-for-sample Table of Contents 1. Introduction 1.1. Report Description 1.1.1. Objectives of the Study 1.1.2. Market Scope 1.1.3. Assumptions 1.2. Stakeholders 2. Executive Summary 2.1. Market Highlights 3. Research Methodology 3.1. Overview 3.1.1. Data Mining 3.2. Data Sources 3.2.1. Primary Sources 3.2.2. Secondary Sources 4. Vascular Access Device Market Insights
  4. 4. Vascular Access Device Market Size is Estimated to reach $7.72 Billion By 2027 - 4 - 4.1. Vascular Access Devices – Industry snapshot 4.2. Vascular access device market Dynamics 4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities 4.2.1.1. Rising prevalence of PAD and CAD 4.2.1.2. Growing preference towards minimal invasive procedures 4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges 4.2.2.1. Infections associated with the vascular devices 4.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate) 4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low) 4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate) 4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate) 4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High) 4.4. PESTLE Analysis 4.5. Vascular access device market Industry trends 5. Vascular access device market Assessment by Type 5.1. Key Findings 5.2. Introduction 5.3. Central Vascular Access Devices 5.3.1. Peripherally inserted central catheters 5.3.2. Tunneled catheters 5.3.3. Non-tunneled catheters 5.3.4. Implanted ports 5.4. Peripheral Vascular Access Devices 5.4.1. Midline catheters 5.4.2. Midclavicular catheters 5.4.3. Winged Steel needles 5.5. Accessories 6. Global Vascular access device market, by Application 6.1. Key Findings 6.2. Introduction 6.3. Drug Administration 6.4. Fluid and nutrition administration 6.5. Blood Transfusion 6.6. 6.5 Diagnostics and Testing 7. Vascular access device market Assessment by End-Use 7.1. Key Findings 7.2. Introduction 7.3. Hospitals 7.4. Clinics 7.5. Ambulatory Care Centers 7.6. Other end-use 8. Vascular access device market Assessment by Geography 8.1. Key findings 8.2. Introduction 8.3. Vascular access device market Assessment, By Geography, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.4. Vascular access device market – North America 8.4.1. North America: Vascular access device market, By Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.4.2. North America: Vascular access device market, By Application, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.4.3. North America: Vascular access device market, By End Use, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.4.4. Vascular access device market – U.S. 8.4.4.1. U.S.: Vascular access device market, By Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)
  5. 5. Vascular Access Device Market Size is Estimated to reach $7.72 Billion By 2027 - 5 - 8.4.4.2. U.S.: Vascular access device market, By Application, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.4.4.3. U.S.: Vascular access device market, By End Use, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.4.5. Vascular access device market – Canada 8.4.5.1. Canada: Vascular access device market, By Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.4.5.2. Canada.: Vascular access device market, By Application, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.4.5.3. Canada: Vascular access device market, By End Use, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.5. Vascular access device market – Europe 8.5.1. Europe: Vascular access device market, By Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.5.2. Europe.: Vascular access device market, By Application, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.5.3. Europe: Vascular access device market, By End Use, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.5.4. Vascular access device market – UK 8.5.4.1. UK: Vascular access device market, By Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.5.4.2. UK.: Vascular access device market, By Application, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.5.4.3. UK: Vascular access device market, By End Use, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.5.5. Vascular access device market – France 8.5.5.1. France: Vascular access device market, By Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.5.5.2. France.: Vascular access device market, By Application, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.5.5.3. France: Vascular access device market, By End Use, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.5.6. Vascular access device market – Germany 8.5.6.1. Germany: Vascular access device market, By Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.5.6.2. Germany.: Vascular access device market, By Application, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.5.6.3. Germany: Vascular access device market, By End Use, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.5.7. Vascular access device market – Italy 8.5.7.1. Italy: Vascular access device market, By Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.5.7.2. Italy.: Vascular access device market, By Application, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.5.7.3. Italy: Vascular access device market, By End Use, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.5.8. Vascular access device market – Belgium 8.5.8.1. Belgium: Vascular access device market, By Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.5.8.2. Belgium.: Vascular access device market, By Application, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.5.8.3. Belgium: Vascular access device market, By End Use, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.5.9. Vascular access device market – Spain 8.5.9.1. Spain: Vascular access device market, By Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.5.9.2. Spain.: Vascular access device market, By Application, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)
  6. 6. Vascular Access Device Market Size is Estimated to reach $7.72 Billion By 2027 - 6 - 8.5.9.3. Spain: Vascular access device market, By End Use, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.5.10. Vascular access device market – Austria 8.5.10.1. Austria: Vascular access device market, By Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.5.10.2. Austria.: Vascular access device market, By Application, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.5.10.3. Austria: Vascular access device market, By End Use, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.6. Vascular access device market – Asia-Pacific 8.6.1. Asia Pacific: Vascular access device market, By Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.6.2. Asia Pacific.: Vascular access device market, By Application, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.6.3. Asia Pacific: Vascular access device market, By End Use, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.6.4. Vascular access device market – China 8.6.4.1. China: Vascular access device market, By Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.6.4.2. China.: Vascular access device market, By Application, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.6.4.3. China: Vascular access device market, By End Use, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.6.5. Vascular access device market – India 8.6.5.1. India: Vascular access device market, By Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.6.5.2. India.: Vascular access device market, By Application, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.6.5.3. India: Vascular access device market, By End Use, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.6.6. Vascular access device market – Malaysia 8.6.6.1. Malaysia: Vascular access device market, By Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.6.6.2. Malaysia.: Vascular access device market, By Application, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.6.6.3. Malaysia: Vascular access device market, By End Use, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.6.7. Vascular access device market – Japan 8.6.7.1. Japan: Vascular access device market, By Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.6.7.2. Japan.: Vascular access device market, By Application, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.6.7.3. Japan: Vascular access device market, By End Use, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.6.8. Vascular access device market – Indonesia 8.6.8.1. Indonesia: Vascular access device market, By Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.6.8.2. Indonesia.: Vascular access device market, By Application, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.6.8.3. Indonesia: Vascular access device market, By End Use, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.6.9. Vascular access device market – Australia 8.6.9.1. Australia: Vascular access device market, By Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.6.9.2. Australia.: Vascular access device market, By Application, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)
  7. 7. Vascular Access Device Market Size is Estimated to reach $7.72 Billion By 2027 - 7 - 8.6.9.3. Australia: Vascular access device market, By End Use, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.7. Vascular access device market – Middle East & Africa 8.7.1. Middle East & Africa: Vascular access device market, By Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.7.2. Middle East & Africa.: Vascular access device market, By Application, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.7.3. Middle East & Africa: Vascular access device market, By End Use, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.7.4. Vascular access device market – Saudi Arabia 8.7.4.1. Saudi Arabia: Vascular access device market, By Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.7.4.2. Saudi Arabia.: Vascular access device market, By Application, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.7.4.3. Saudi Arabia: Vascular access device market, By End Use, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.7.5. Vascular access device market – UAE 8.7.5.1. UAE: Vascular access device market, By Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.7.5.2. UAE.: Vascular access device market, By Application, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.7.5.3. UAE: Vascular access device market, By End Use, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.7.6. Vascular access device market – Israel 8.7.6.1. Israel: Vascular access device market, By Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.7.6.2. Israel.: Vascular access device market, By Application, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.7.6.3. Israel: Vascular access device market, By End Use, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.7.7. Vascular access device market – South Africa 8.7.7.1. South Africa: Vascular access device market, By Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.7.7.2. South Africa.: Vascular access device market, By Application, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.7.7.3. South Africa: Vascular access device market, By End Use, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.8. Vascular access device market – Latin America 8.8.1. Latin America: Vascular access device market, By Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.8.2. Latin America.: Vascular access device market, By Application, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.8.3. Latin America: Vascular access device market, By End Use, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.8.4. Vascular access device market – Mexico 8.8.4.1. Mexico: Vascular access device market, By Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.8.4.2. Mexico.: Vascular access device market, By Application, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.8.4.3. Mexico: Vascular access device market, By End Use, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.8.5. Vascular access device market – Brazil 8.8.5.1. Brazil: Vascular access device market, By Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.8.5.2. Brazil.: Vascular access device market, By Application, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)
  8. 8. Vascular Access Device Market Size is Estimated to reach $7.72 Billion By 2027 - 8 - 8.8.5.3. Brazil: Vascular access device market, By End Use, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.8.6. Vascular access device market – Argentina 8.8.6.1. Argentina: Vascular access device market, By Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.8.6.2. Argentina.: Vascular access device market, By Application, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 8.8.6.3. Argentina: Vascular access device market, By End Use, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million) 9. Competitive Landscape 9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis 9.1.1. Expansion 9.1.2. Application Launch 9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions Access Press Release on Vascular Access Device Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/press-releases/vascular-access-device-market About Polaris Market Research Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers. E mail Id: sales@polarismarketresearch.com Web: www.polarismarketresearch.com Official Blog: http://polarismarketresearch.blogspot.com

