Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ultracapacitors Market Set to Exceed USD USD 8,017.7 million by 2026 | CAGR 21.5% “Ultracapacitors Market Share, Size, Tre...
Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved 2 The global ultracapacitors market is anti...
Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved Ultracapacitors Market Scope 3 By Power, 20...
Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved 4 Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the h...
Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved North America Ultracapacitors Market Share ...
Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved 6 Ultracapacitors Market Study – Engagement...
Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved 7 Polaris Market Research is a global marke...
Thank You! Contact Us : Polaris Market Research 30 Wall Street 8th Floor, New York City, NY 10005, United States E mail Id...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ultracapacitors market

22 views

Published on

Ultracapacitors market

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ultracapacitors market

  1. 1. Ultracapacitors Market Set to Exceed USD USD 8,017.7 million by 2026 | CAGR 21.5% “Ultracapacitors Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Power (Less than 50 Volts, 50 Volts to 100 Volts, Above 100 Volts); By End-User (Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Others); By Region, Segments & Forecast, 2018 - 2026”
  2. 2. Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved 2 The global ultracapacitors market is anticipated to reach USD 8,017.7 million by 2026, according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The diverse applications of ultracapacitors in industries such as healthcare, automotive, and consumer goods among others are expected to support the growth of the ultracapacitors market. Other driving factors include rising demand for ultracapacitors in electric vehicles, growing use of smart meters, and rising awareness regarding use of efficient energy storage devices. However, high production costs hamper the growth of the ultracapacitors market. Growing demand from emerging economies, growing adoption of electric vehicles, and technological advancements are factors expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years. The growing adoption of electric vehicles, and increasing modernization of vehicles is expected to support market growth of the ultracapacitors market. The increasing requirement to reduce vehicle emissions and global carbon footprint drives the demand for electric vehicles. Use of electric vehicles offer benefits such as low maintenance costs, reduced harmful vehicle emissions, while providing comparable power. Ultracapacitors Market Estimate & Forecast to 2026
  3. 3. Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved Ultracapacitors Market Scope 3 By Power, 2018-2026 By End-User, 2018-2026 By Region Report Attributes  Less than 50 Volts  50 Volts to 100 Volts  Above 100 Volts  Automotive  Energy  Industrial  Consumer Electronics  Others  North America  Europe  Asia Pacific  Latin America Middle East & Africa  Historic year: 2015-2016  Base year: 2017  Forecast Year: 2018-2026  Revenue (USD Million) Request for sample
  4. 4. Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved 4 Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the presence of emerging industries such as healthcare, agriculture, construction, and automotive. The increasing use of ultracapacitors in consumer electronics, and electric vehicles, substantial initiatives in research and development, and increasing awareness regarding energy efficiency drive the market growth. Rapid industrialization and growth of manufacturing industry further support market growth in the region. The key players operating in the ultracapacitors markets include Maxwell Technologies, Skeleton Technologies, Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation, CAP-XX, Supreme Power Solutions Co. Ltd, VINATech Co.,Ltd., NEC-TOKIN, LS Mtron, Nesscap, and Ioxus among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers. Browse Complete Report Ultracapacitors Market Estimate & Forecast to 2026
  5. 5. Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved North America Ultracapacitors Market Share By End-Use, 2017 - 2026 5 Request for TOC
  6. 6. Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved 6 Ultracapacitors Market Study – Engagement Options Purchase Report Sections – Click Here!  Regional analysis  Segmentation analysis  Industry outlook  Competitive landscape Speak To Analyst – Click Here!  Get your doubts clear  Schedule a call with our analyst before making any decision Buy Now – Click Here!  Get free sample pages  Understand report structure  Unmask data for validation Request For Sample Pages – Click Here!  Buy now & have immediate access to premium insights
  7. 7. Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved 7 Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to e present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers. Web: www.polarismarketresearch.com Official Blog: http://polarismarketresearch.blogspot.com About Us
  8. 8. Thank You! Contact Us : Polaris Market Research 30 Wall Street 8th Floor, New York City, NY 10005, United States E mail Id: sales@polarismarketresearch.com Phone: +1-646-568-9980

×