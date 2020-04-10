Successfully reported this slideshow.
Smart fleet market

Smart Fleet Market

Business
Smart fleet market

  2. 2. Smart Fleet Market Size is Estimated to Reach $629.5 million by 2026 - 2 - “Smart Fleet Market [By Mode of Transport (Automotive, Rolling Stock, Marine); By Application (Tracking, Diagnostics, Optimization, Others); By Communication (Short Range Communication, Long Range Communication, Cloud); By Region]: Market size & Forecast, 2017 – 2026” According to a new research published by Polaris Market Research the worldwide smart fleet market is anticipated to reach around USD 629.5 billion by 2026. In 2017, the automotive segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, North America accounted for the majority share in the global Smart Fleet market. The increasing need to track and monitor fleets to increase operational efficiency, and reduce costs drives the Smart Fleet Market growth. Organizations are increasingly adopting smart fleet systems to increase efficiency, and manage high volume of fleets. The growing need for high speed networks further accelerates the adoption of smart fleet systems. Other factors driving the market growth include growing need to reduce operational costs, increase profitability, and avoid road congestions and accidents. New emerging markets, increasing need to monitor driver behavior, and growing safety concerns are factors expected to influence the market in the coming years. Browse Detailed Research Report On Smart Fleet Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/smart-fleet-management-market North America is expected to lead the global Smart Fleet market during the forecast period. Significant investment by organizations to improve the fleet operations coupled with favorable regulations regarding transportation safety drive the growth of smart fleet in this region. Technological advancement and introduction of advanced smart fleet systems by the market players has increased the acceptance of smart fleet systems in the region. Asia-Pacific Smart Fleet Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to economic growth in countries such as China and India, and increasing investments in increasing fleet efficiency. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts the market growth. The various mode of transportation covered in the report include automotive, rolling stock, and marine. Use of smart fleet solutions in automotive sector offers remote monitoring, fuel management, remote diagnostics, and route optimization among other functionalities. Increasing safety concerns, and government regulations regarding vehicular emissions support the growth of this segment. The well-known companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Inc., Orbcomm, Inc., Siemens AG, Zonar Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Continental AG, OTTO Marine Limited, Harman International Industries, Inc., Globecomm Systems, Inc., and Globecomm Systems, Inc. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.
  3. 3. Smart Fleet Market Size is Estimated to Reach $629.5 million by 2026 - 3 - Request for sample: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/smart-fleet- management-market/request-for-sample Table of Contents 1. Overview and Scope 1.1. Research goal & scope 1.2. Research assumptions 1.3. Research Methodology 1.3.1. Primary data sources 1.3.2. Secondary data sources 1.4. Key take-away 1.5. Stakeholders 2. Executive Summary 2.1. Market Definition 2.2. Market Segmentation 3. Smart Fleet Management Market Insights 3.1. Smart Fleet Management – Industry snapshot 3.2. Smart Fleet Management - Ecosystem analysis 3.3. Smart Fleet Management Market Dynamics 3.3.1. Smart Fleet Management – Market Forces 3.3.1.1. Smart Fleet Management Market Driver Analysis 3.3.1.2. Smart Fleet Management Market Restraint/Challenges analysis 3.3.1.3. Smart Fleet Management Market Opportunity Analysis 3.3.2. Industry analysis - Porter's five force 3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier
  4. 4. Smart Fleet Market Size is Estimated to Reach $629.5 million by 2026 - 4 - 3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer 3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute 3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant 3.3.2.5. Degree of competition 3.3.3. Smart Fleet Management Market PEST Analysis, 2016 3.3.4. Smart Fleet Management Market Value Chain Analysis 3.3.5. Smart Fleet Management Industry Trends 3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis 4. Smart Fleet Management Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Mode of Transport 4.1. Key Findings 4.2. Automotive 4.3. Rolling Stock 4.4. Marine 5. Smart Fleet Management Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Application 5.1. Key Findings 5.2. Tracking 5.3. Diagnostics 5.4. Optimization 5.5. Others 6. Smart Fleet Management Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Communication 6.1. Key Findings 6.2. Short Range Communication 6.3. Long Range Communication 6.4. Cloud 7. Smart Fleet Management Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region 7.1. Key Findings 7.2. North America 7.2.1. U.S. 7.2.2. Canada 7.2.3. Mexico 7.3. Europe 7.3.1. Germany 7.3.2. UK 7.3.3. France 7.4. Asia-Pacific 7.4.1. China 7.4.2. India 7.4.3. Japan 7.5. Latin America 7.5.1. Brazil 7.6. Middle East & Africa 8. Company Profiles 8.1. Cisco Systems, Inc. 8.1.1. Overview 8.1.2. Financials 8.1.3. Product Benchmarking 8.1.4. Recent Developments
  5. 5. Smart Fleet Market Size is Estimated to Reach $629.5 million by 2026 - 5 - 8.2. Robert Bosch GmbH 8.2.1. Overview 8.2.2. Financials 8.2.3. Product Benchmarking 8.2.4. Recent Developments 8.3. Denso Corporation 8.3.1. Overview 8.3.2. Financials 8.3.3. Product Benchmarking 8.3.4. Recent Developments 8.4. Sierra Wireless, Inc. 8.4.1. Overview 8.4.2. Financials 8.4.3. Product Benchmarking 8.4.4. Recent Developments 8.5. Orbcomm, Inc. 8.5.1. Overview 8.5.2. Financials 8.5.3. Product Benchmarking 8.5.4. Recent Developments 8.6. Siemens AG 8.6.1. Overview 8.6.2. Financials 8.6.3. Product Benchmarking 8.6.4. Recent Developments 8.7. Zonar Systems, Inc. 8.7.1. Overview 8.7.2. Financials 8.7.3. Product Benchmarking 8.7.4. Recent Developments 8.8. IBM Corporation 8.8.1. Overview 8.8.2. Financials 8.8.3. Product Benchmarking 8.8.4. Recent Developments 8.9. Continental AG 8.9.1. Overview 8.9.2. Financials 8.9.3. Product Benchmarking 8.9.4. Recent Developments 8.10. Harman International Industries, Inc. 8.10.1. Overview 8.10.2. Financials 8.10.3. Product Benchmarking 8.10.4. Recent Developments 8.11. OTTO Marine Limited 8.11.1. Overview
  6. 6. Smart Fleet Market Size is Estimated to Reach $629.5 million by 2026 - 6 - 8.11.2. Financials 8.11.3. Product Benchmarking 8.11.4. Recent Developments 8.12. Omron Corporation 8.12.1. Overview 8.12.2. Financials 8.12.3. Product Benchmarking 8.12.4. Recent Developments Access Press Release on Smart Fleet Management Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/press-releases/global-smart-fleet-market About Polaris Market Research Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers. E mail Id: sales@polarismarketresearch.com Web: www.polarismarketresearch.com Official Blog: http://polarismarketresearch.blogspot.com/

