Epoxy Resin Market Set to Exceed $11.28 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 5.85% “Epoxy Resin Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Ana...
Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved 2 The global Epoxy Resin Market size is exp...
Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved Epoxy Resin Market Scope 3 By Type By Appli...
Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved 4 High performance composite demand will be...
Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved Epoxy Resin Market Size – By Application 5 ...
Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved 6 Epoxy Resin Market Study – Engagement Opt...
Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved 7 Polaris Market Research is a global marke...
Thank You! Contact Us : Polaris Market Research 30 Wall Street 8th Floor, New York City, NY 10005, United States E mail Id...
  1. 1. Epoxy Resin Market Set to Exceed $11.28 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 5.85% “Epoxy Resin Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Raw Material (DGBEA, DGBEF, Novolac, Aliphatic, Glycidylamine, Hardener); By Application (Paints & Coatings, Wind Turbine, Composites, Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Adhesives, and Others); By Regions, Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2026”
  2. 2. Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved 2 The global Epoxy Resin Market size is expected to reach USD 11.28 billion by 2026 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. Epoxy resins are significant raw materials to various end-use chemical compounds where each significant molecule is attributed a unique opportunity to convert to a useful thermosetting product. The major end-user industries for epoxy resins include electronics and paints and coatings followed by adhesives, composites, wind turbines and others. Epoxy resins find extensive use in powder coatings applied to automotive and appliances parts, in solvent-dipped coatings applied to substrates in corrosive environment and water-based coatings as electrodepositing primers in automobiles. Epoxy resins possess favorable properties such as high thermal stability, mechanical strength, resistivity, adhesion, electrical, mechanical and heat resistance that makes it ideal choice for use in laminates, jewelry and insulators. Epoxy coatings are widely known for their use in manufacture of Printed Circuit Boards (PCB’s). The rapid conglomeration and urbanization of the world has led to development of the electronics industry with manufacture and design of such electronic products leading to growth of epoxy resins. Epoxy Resin Market Estimate & Forecast to 2026
  3. 3. Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved Epoxy Resin Market Scope 3 By Type By Application Type By Region •DGBEA •DGBEF •Novolac •Aliphatic •Glycidylamine •Hardener •Paints & Coatings •Wind Turbine •Composites •Construction •Electrical & Electronics •Adhesives •Others •North America (U.S., Canada) •Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Switzerland) •Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Korea) •Latin America (Mexico, Brazil) •MEA (Turkey) Request for sample
  4. 4. Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved 4 High performance composite demand will be fueled by tremendous growth in the commercial airplane market as well as emerging opportunities in applications such as wind turbines and pressure vessels. However, the relatively high cost and labor-intensive production of advanced composites will prevent these materials from penetrating into high volume and price-sensitive markets. Increasing composites demand from the automotive and aerospace industries particularly in Europe and North America is expected to remain its key driving factor. Increasing fuel prices coupled with stringent environmental regulations regarding vehicular emission has increased the need of composite usage in the automotive industry. Rapidly growing commercial aviation sector is expected to drive epoxy composites demand over the forecast period. Access Research Report On Epoxy Resin Market Size The key leading players in the market include 3M, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Atul Ltd., BASF SE, DuPont, Huntsman, Cytec Solvay Industries, Kikdo Chemicals, MPM Holdings, Olin Corporation, Sika AG, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Jiangsu Sanmu Group, Jubail Chemical Industries, Sinopec, Covestro AG, Arkema, Evonik Industries and SIR INDUSTRIALE S.p.A, among others. Epoxy Resin Market Estimate & Forecast to 2026
  5. 5. Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved Epoxy Resin Market Size – By Application 5 Request for Sample
