Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Exodus�(English�edition)�Audiobook�Free�|�Kids Exodus�(English�edition)�Audiobook�Free�|�Kids LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�...
Exodus�(English�edition) "Time�is�old�here.�Older�than�the�cracked�and�scorched�earth,�older�than�the�scraggly�bushes�and�...
Exodus�(English�edition)
Exodus�(English�edition)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Exodus (English edition) Audiobook Free | Kids

6 views

Published on

Exodus (English edition) Audiobook Free | Kids

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Exodus (English edition) Audiobook Free | Kids

  1. 1. Exodus�(English�edition)�Audiobook�Free�|�Kids Exodus�(English�edition)�Audiobook�Free�|�Kids LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Exodus�(English�edition) "Time�is�old�here.�Older�than�the�cracked�and�scorched�earth,�older�than�the�scraggly�bushes�and�the�dusty�road�that winds�through�the�desert�like�a�sluggish�snake�on�its�way�toward�the�horizon�wavering�in�the�heat.I�no�longer�recall� for�how�long�I've�been�here,�but�I�feel�just�like�that�snake�-�forever�on�my�way�toward�a�destination�that's�just�out�of� view.�Only�when�I�look�up�do�I�see�what�my�heart�longs�for.�The�endlessly�blue�sky.�My�visions�are�blue.�My�eyes�are hungry.The�cabin�is�on�the�edge�of�what�must�once�have�been�a�lake.�When�I�step�outside�and�stand�on�the� verandah�during�the�hottest�time�of�day,�the�air�is�so�hot�that�it�turns�everything�blurry�and�wavy,�filling�the�lake�with� something�looking�like�water�once�more.�Even�though�that�mirage�can't�quench�my�thirst�for�the�blue.The�clock� above�the�door�is�broken.�Time�isn't�just�old�here�-�it�seems�to�not�pass�at�all.And�yet�I�wait."'Exodus'�won�second� place�in�the�Harland�Awards�(short�fiction�contest),�a�prestigious�Dutch�award�for�fantasy�and�sci-fi�stories�and� novels.�It�is�a�story�about�the�end�of�the�world,�a�lonely�teenager�desperately�trying�to�leave�Earth�before�it's�too�late,� and�her�search�for�redemption.�The�jury�called�Exodus�a�story�containing�'a�deep�and�beautiful�message'.
  3. 3. Exodus�(English�edition)
  4. 4. Exodus�(English�edition)

×