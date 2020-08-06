Livingandnonlivingthings

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LIVING AND NON- LIVING THINGS - KIRUBA PONMALAR M
LIVING AND NON- LIVING THINGS
LIVING THINGS AND NON- LIVING THINGS LIVING THINGS • GROW • EAT • BREATHE • MOVE • RESPOND NON- LIVING THINGS • DO NOT GRO...
LIVING THINGS What are living things? Living things can • Eat • Grow • Move • Breathe • Respond
NON- LIVING THINGS What are Non- Living things? • Do Not Eat • Do Not Grow • Do Not Move • Do Not Breathe • Do Not Respond
ACTIVITY TIME • Look around your room and name few living and non-living things • IN 30 SECONDS • Let us see who gets a gr...
LIVING AND NON - LIVING THINGS THAT I WROTE NON -LIVING THINGS • DOOR • PEN • PAPER • WINDOW • CURTAINS • CUPBOARD LIVING ...
BREATHE • Animals and Human Beings take in oxygen and give out carbon di oxide through lungs and gills • Plants take in ca...
LIFE CYCLE OF HUMAN BEINGS
LIFE CYCLE OF A BUTTERFLY 1.Eggs 2. Caterpillar 3. Pupa 4. Butterfly
EGGS CATERPILLAR PUPA BUTTERFLY
HOME ASSIGNMENT Draw a Butterfly Collect the pictures showing the life cycle of your parents
LIVING AND NON- LIVING THINGS - KIRUBA PONMALAR M
LIVING THINGS AND NON- LIVING THINGS LIVING THINGS • GROW • EAT • BREATHE • MOVE • RESPOND NON- LIVING THINGS • DO NOT GRO...
GROWTH All living things grow Plants grow from seeds to plants Human give birth to babies and the babies grow Animals grow...
LIFE CYCLE OF A HEN
ROOSTER AND CHICKEN
LIFE CYCLE OF PLANT
WHAT WE LEARNT
HOME ASSIGNMENT Ask your parents or your grand parents' stories about their birth and growth Ask them what you did when yo...
LIVING AND NON- LIVING THINGS - KIRUBA PONMALAR M
GAME TIME • Take a non- living thing in your hand • Show your non -living thing in camera • For yes show Thumbs up and for...
LIVING THINGS AND NON- LIVING THINGS LIVING THINGS • GROW • EAT • BREATHE • MOVE • RESPOND NON- LIVING THINGS • DO NOT GRO...
EAT AND DRINK • Living things need energy to grow and move • Plants, animals and human beings eat food and drink water • W...
MOVEMENT RESPOND • Living things move from one place to another in search of food and shelter • Living things respond to t...
RESPOND
ACTIVITITES
GAME TIME • I will show pictures thumbs up if it is a living thing
GAME TIME • Now you are going to write the 5 things that living things can do. • In 30 seconds • Your time starts now……………...
HOME ASSIGNMENT Which is your favorite healthy food Which is your favorite sport and are you being active daily
Livingandnonlivingthings
Livingandnonlivingthings
Livingandnonlivingthings
Livingandnonlivingthings
Livingandnonlivingthings
Livingandnonlivingthings
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Livingandnonlivingthings

31 views

Published on

living and non living differentiation and description.

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Livingandnonlivingthings

  1. 1. LIVING AND NON- LIVING THINGS - KIRUBA PONMALAR M
  2. 2. LIVING AND NON- LIVING THINGS
  3. 3. LIVING THINGS AND NON- LIVING THINGS LIVING THINGS • GROW • EAT • BREATHE • MOVE • RESPOND NON- LIVING THINGS • DO NOT GROW • DO NOT EAT • DO NOT BREATHE • DO NOT MOVE • DO NOT RESPOND
  4. 4. LIVING THINGS What are living things? Living things can • Eat • Grow • Move • Breathe • Respond
  5. 5. NON- LIVING THINGS What are Non- Living things? • Do Not Eat • Do Not Grow • Do Not Move • Do Not Breathe • Do Not Respond
  6. 6. ACTIVITY TIME • Look around your room and name few living and non-living things • IN 30 SECONDS • Let us see who gets a greater number of things • Your time starts now…………………… Show the list of living and non -living things you have written on the camera
  7. 7. LIVING AND NON - LIVING THINGS THAT I WROTE NON -LIVING THINGS • DOOR • PEN • PAPER • WINDOW • CURTAINS • CUPBOARD LIVING THINGS • ME • LIZARD
  8. 8. BREATHE • Animals and Human Beings take in oxygen and give out carbon di oxide through lungs and gills • Plants take in carbon dioxide and give out oxygen through leaves
  9. 9. LIFE CYCLE OF HUMAN BEINGS
  10. 10. LIFE CYCLE OF A BUTTERFLY 1.Eggs 2. Caterpillar 3. Pupa 4. Butterfly
  11. 11. EGGS CATERPILLAR PUPA BUTTERFLY
  12. 12. HOME ASSIGNMENT Draw a Butterfly Collect the pictures showing the life cycle of your parents
  13. 13. LIVING AND NON- LIVING THINGS - KIRUBA PONMALAR M
  14. 14. LIVING THINGS AND NON- LIVING THINGS LIVING THINGS • GROW • EAT • BREATHE • MOVE • RESPOND NON- LIVING THINGS • DO NOT GROW • DO NOT EAT • DO NOT BREATHE • DO NOT MOVE • DO NOT RESPOND
  15. 15. GROWTH All living things grow Plants grow from seeds to plants Human give birth to babies and the babies grow Animals grow from eggs or they give birth to young ones
  16. 16. LIFE CYCLE OF A HEN
  17. 17. ROOSTER AND CHICKEN
  18. 18. LIFE CYCLE OF PLANT
  19. 19. WHAT WE LEARNT
  20. 20. HOME ASSIGNMENT Ask your parents or your grand parents' stories about their birth and growth Ask them what you did when you were a baby
  21. 21. LIVING AND NON- LIVING THINGS - KIRUBA PONMALAR M
  22. 22. GAME TIME • Take a non- living thing in your hand • Show your non -living thing in camera • For yes show Thumbs up and for no show Thumbs down • Can the non- living thing grow? • Do you need energy to grow? • Does it pain for you when your friend pinches you? • Will the non- living thing feel the same pain? • Will the non- living thing move by itself?
  23. 23. LIVING THINGS AND NON- LIVING THINGS LIVING THINGS • GROW • EAT • BREATHE • MOVE • RESPOND NON- LIVING THINGS • DO NOT GROW • DO NOT EAT • DO NOT BREATHE • DO NOT MOVE • DO NOT RESPOND
  24. 24. EAT AND DRINK • Living things need energy to grow and move • Plants, animals and human beings eat food and drink water • We should intake healthy food to grow and move well
  25. 25. MOVEMENT RESPOND • Living things move from one place to another in search of food and shelter • Living things respond to the environment
  26. 26. RESPOND
  27. 27. ACTIVITITES
  28. 28. GAME TIME • I will show pictures thumbs up if it is a living thing
  29. 29. GAME TIME • Now you are going to write the 5 things that living things can do. • In 30 seconds • Your time starts now………………….. SHOW THE NOTEBOOK ON THE SCREEN
  30. 30. HOME ASSIGNMENT Which is your favorite healthy food Which is your favorite sport and are you being active daily

×