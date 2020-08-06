Successfully reported this slideshow.
ANIMAL HABITAT
WHERE DO ANIMALS LIVE • The ANIMALS that live on land are called TERRESTRIAL animals • The ANIMALS that live in water are ...
GAME TIME Show Show thumbs up for water Show Show hearts for land Identify Identify whether the animals live in water or l...
ANIMAL HOMES • Some animals build their own homes • Example : A bee constructs it’s own bee hive • Some animals live in na...
ANIMAL HOMES THAT WE KNOW Cow – Pen or Shed Donkey - Shed Chicken Coop Dog - Kennel
ANIMAL HABITAT • Animals are found everywhere on Earth • The places where animals live are called HABITAT • Habitat is a p...
DIFFERENT TYPES OF HABITATS • Jungle • Forest • Desert • Savanna TERRESTRIAL HABITATS
DIFFERENT TYPES OF HABITATS • Ocean • Fresh water AQUA HABITATS
DIFFERENT TYPES OF HABITATS •ARCTIC •ANTARCTIC POLAR HABITATS
JUNGLE A land where there are overgrown or tangled mass and tall trees
FOREST • A large area covered with trees • Humans can travel through
FOREST AND JUNGLE HABITAT There are many variety of wild animals, insects and birds found in a jungle and forest Some anim...
HOME ASSIGNEMNT • Find any one forest names all over the world • Describe the forest • Find the animals living in that for...
GAME TIME Name some animals that are terrestrial You have two minutes time Your time starts now……………………
DESERT • A desert is a dry area and receives only little rainfall • Only few animals and plants can be found on a desert
DESERT HABITAT • Desert animals have thick skin • They can store water and food in their body • The little animals live in...
SAVANNA HABITAT • Savanna is a dry grass area • It is not as hot as a desert • It has a variety of animals • The animals l...
ACTIVITY TIME Divide your paper into four halves Give the headings as jungle, forest, desert and savanna Write any point u...
HOME ASSIGNMENT • Find the names of a desert and a savanna on Earth • Describe the desert and the savanna • Find out the n...
OCEAN HABITAT • Ocean is a large water body with salt water • Many animals live in ocean • The animals live under the water
FRESH WATER HABITAT • Ponds, lakes, rivers and streams are fresh water • They contain less salt • The animals live under w...
POLAR HABITAT • Polar regions are always covered with snow • Animals living here have thick fur and fat under their skin t...
ACTIVITY TIME Be Two minutes time will be given to do this Write Write the names of any one animal living there Write Writ...
HOME ASSIGNMENT DISCUSSION • Now we are going to see habitats and nature of • Coniferous Forest • Sahara Desert • Terai – ...
Animal Habitat for grades 2 and 3 and also for 4 as prerequisite topic

Animal habitat

  1. 1. ANIMAL HABITAT
  2. 2. WHERE DO ANIMALS LIVE • The ANIMALS that live on land are called TERRESTRIAL animals • The ANIMALS that live in water are called AQUATIC animals
  3. 3. GAME TIME Show Show thumbs up for water Show Show hearts for land Identify Identify whether the animals live in water or land Look Look at the pictures of animals
  4. 4. ANIMAL HOMES • Some animals build their own homes • Example : A bee constructs it’s own bee hive • Some animals live in natural homes • Example : A bear lives in a large cave in a forest
  5. 5. ANIMAL HOMES THAT WE KNOW Cow – Pen or Shed Donkey - Shed Chicken Coop Dog - Kennel
  6. 6. ANIMAL HABITAT • Animals are found everywhere on Earth • The places where animals live are called HABITAT • Habitat is a place where we can find the animals naturally
  7. 7. DIFFERENT TYPES OF HABITATS • Jungle • Forest • Desert • Savanna TERRESTRIAL HABITATS
  8. 8. DIFFERENT TYPES OF HABITATS • Ocean • Fresh water AQUA HABITATS
  9. 9. DIFFERENT TYPES OF HABITATS •ARCTIC •ANTARCTIC POLAR HABITATS
  10. 10. JUNGLE A land where there are overgrown or tangled mass and tall trees
  11. 11. FOREST • A large area covered with trees • Humans can travel through
  12. 12. FOREST AND JUNGLE HABITAT There are many variety of wild animals, insects and birds found in a jungle and forest Some animals like snake, hare, tortoise live in burrows The animals use tall trees as their shelter
  13. 13. HOME ASSIGNEMNT • Find any one forest names all over the world • Describe the forest • Find the animals living in that forest • Example: • Coniferous forest are found in Asia, Europe, United States and Canada. The trees in these forest are very tough as they live longer. There will be needles on the trees. • Asian Black Bear, Brown Bear, Bat, Beetle, Centipede, Eagle, Elk
  14. 14. ANIMAL HABITAT
  15. 15. ANIMAL HABITAT • Animals are found everywhere on Earth • The places where animals live are called HABITAT • Habitat is a place where we can find the animals naturally
  16. 16. DIFFERENT TYPES OF HABITATS • Jungle • Forest • Desert • Savanna TERRESTRIAL HABITATS
  17. 17. DIFFERENT TYPES OF HABITATS • Ocean • Fresh water AQUA HABITATS
  18. 18. DIFFERENT TYPES OF HABITATS •ARCTIC •ANTARCTIC POLAR HABITATS
  19. 19. GAME TIME Name some animals that are terrestrial You have two minutes time Your time starts now……………………
  20. 20. DESERT • A desert is a dry area and receives only little rainfall • Only few animals and plants can be found on a desert
  21. 21. DESERT HABITAT • Desert animals have thick skin • They can store water and food in their body • The little animals live in burrows • The big animals live on desert land
  22. 22. SAVANNA HABITAT • Savanna is a dry grass area • It is not as hot as a desert • It has a variety of animals • The animals live on land along the tall grass
  23. 23. ACTIVITY TIME Divide your paper into four halves Give the headings as jungle, forest, desert and savanna Write any point under each heading Write the names of any one animal living there Two minutes time will be given to do this
  24. 24. HOME ASSIGNMENT • Find the names of a desert and a savanna on Earth • Describe the desert and the savanna • Find out the names of the animals living there
  25. 25. ANIMAL HABITAT
  26. 26. ANIMAL HABITAT • Animals are found everywhere on Earth • The places where animals live are called HABITAT • Habitat is a place where we can find the animals naturally
  27. 27. DIFFERENT TYPES OF HABITATS • Jungle • Forest • Desert • Savanna TERRESTRIAL HABITATS
  28. 28. DIFFERENT TYPES OF HABITATS • Ocean • Fresh water AQUA HABITATS
  29. 29. DIFFERENT TYPES OF HABITATS •ARCTIC •ANTARCTIC POLAR HABITATS
  30. 30. OCEAN HABITAT • Ocean is a large water body with salt water • Many animals live in ocean • The animals live under the water
  31. 31. FRESH WATER HABITAT • Ponds, lakes, rivers and streams are fresh water • They contain less salt • The animals live under water like fishes • Few animals live on water beds
  32. 32. POLAR HABITAT • Polar regions are always covered with snow • Animals living here have thick fur and fat under their skin to beat the cold • Some animals live on trees • Some animals live in water • Some animals live on land
  33. 33. ACTIVITY TIME Be Two minutes time will be given to do this Write Write the names of any one animal living there Write Write any point under each heading Give Give the headings as sea water, fresh water and polar regions Divide Divide your paper into three halves
  34. 34. HOME ASSIGNMENT DISCUSSION • Now we are going to see habitats and nature of • Coniferous Forest • Sahara Desert • Terai – Duar Savana • Indian Ocean • Godavari River • Arctic Island

