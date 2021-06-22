Proyecto evaluado por pares

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INTRODUCCIÓN A LA CIENCIA DE DATOS Y EL BIG DATA TÍTULO DEL PROYECTO: Utilizando la Ciencia de Datos en una organización
  1. 1. INTRODUCCIÓN A LA CIENCIA DE DATOS Y EL BIG DATA TÍTULO DEL PROYECTO: Utilizando la Ciencia de Datos en una organización PROYECTO INDIVIDUAL EVALUADO POR PARES Elaborado por: Juan Alfonso Cruz Vázquez
  2. 2. 2 Índice Título. .....................................................3 Objetivo. .................................................3 Datos de identificación. ..........................3 Planteamiento del problema...................3 Análisis de la información.......................3 Preguntas clave......................................6 Conclusiones..........................................7
  3. 3. 3 Título. • Utilizando la Ciencia de Datos en una Organización. Objetivo. • Analizar fuentes de información externas e internas de una organización a través de herramientas computacionales para generar un modelo basado en Ciencia de Datos como apoyo a la toma de decisiones. Datos de identificación. Nombre de la empresa: Librería Iztaccihuatl. Dirección: Monterrey, Nuevo León, México. Planteamiento del problema. La Librería Iztaccihuatl ubicada en la ciudad de Monterrey, Nuevo León, México ha decidido desarrollar un proyecto basada en ciencia de datos para mejorar sus indicadores de desempeño (KPI’s) y a la vez desarrollar una mejor estrategia en la toma de decisiones. En la carpeta denominada “datasets_books” se encuentran los siguientes archivos: books; top_books; raitings; to_read. Análisis de la información. El archivo “books” contiene los siguientes datos:
  4. 4. 4 • Id - Identificador del registro • Book Id - Identificador del libro • Number Editions - Número de ediciones • ISBN - Clave estándar internacional del libro • ISBN13 - Clave estándar extendida internacional del libro • Authors - Autor del libro • Original Publication - Fecha de publicación • Original Title - Título original del libro • Title - Título del libro • Language Code - Clave de idioma del libro • Average Rating - Promedio de la clasificación del libro • Image - Enlace a la imagen de la portada del libro • Small Image - Enlace a la imagen en versión optimizada de la portada del libro. El archivo “top_books” contiene los siguientes datos: • Position - Posición del libro en la clasificación del libro • ISBN - Clave estándar extendida internacional del libro • Title - Título del libro • Author - Autor del libro • Imprint - Editorial • Publisher Group - Grupo Editorial • Volume - Volumen de ventas hasta el 2010 • Value - Ventas determinadas por el volumen • RRP - Precio recomendado para minoristas • ASP - Precio promedio para venta
  5. 5. 5 • Binding - Tipo de encuadernación • Publ Date - Fecha de publicación • Product Class - Clasificación del libro • Classification - Clasificación General del libro El archivo “ratings” contiene los siguientes datos: • Book Id - Identificador del libro • User Id - Identificador del cliente/usuario que clasifico un libro • Rating - Nivel de clasificación del libro. El archivo “to_read” contiene los siguientes datos: • User Id - Identificador del cliente/usuario que clasifico un libro • Book Id - Identificador del libro El archivo “books” contiene los datos generales de cada libro existente en la librería y además menciona el promedio de clasificación de cada libro de acuerdo a las votaciones y compras del cliente. El archivo “top_books” contiene el top 20 de los libros más vendidos de acuerdo a una clasificación general. El archivo “ratings” contiene los datos de los libros más votados por los clientes dentro del sitio web de la librería. El archivo “to_read” contiene las recomendaciones que cada cliente o usuario realiza en el sitio web sobre libros para leer.
  6. 6. 6 Estrategia a implementar. Para los propósitos de este proyecto, se elige la opción de la estrategia incremental, ya que no sólo consiste en fases secuenciales, sino que también se caracteriza por una solución de objetivos y requisitos claramente definidos, pero cada fase del proyecto libera una solución parcial. En esta estrategia, el valor debe entregarse antes de la fase final. Preguntas clave. Una vez analizada la información de la carpeta “datasets_books”, se procede a responder las siguientes preguntas: 1. ¿Qué indicadores serían los más importantes a determinar de acuerdo a la información presentada? De acuerdo con el análisis de los diferentes componentes de cada archivo, se considera que los indicadores clave de desempeño (KPI’s) son: 1) Book ID, para identificar el número intransferible del libro; 2) Volume, para establecer el volumen de ventas hasta 2010; 3) Value, con el objetivo de identificar las ventas determinadas por el volumen; 3) Rating, para conocer el nivel de clasificación del libro; 4) ASP, para conocer el precio promedio sugerido para venta; y 5) RRP, para identificar el precio recomendado a minoristas. 2. ¿Qué tipo de análisis sería el más adecuado y por qué? Con base en los resultados precedentes, el tipo de análisis que se recomienda para este caso es de tipo descriptivo, debido a que con los
  7. 7. 7 indicadores de desempeño que se han destacado en este informe, pueden analizarse datos con la finalidad de encontrar patrones y relaciones entre variables, además de precisar si existen diferencias o elementos significativos entre los indicadores. 3. ¿Qué decisiones se podrían tomar basadas en los descubrimientos o inferencias de la información analizada? Al establecer el cruce de variables e indicadores de desempeño claves, pueden establecerse patrones sobre el tipo de libro que más se venden, así como la cantidad en que se efectúan las ventas y cuáles son los dividendos que genera cada libro por el precio de venta. Además, pueden encontrarse patrones que determinen el tipo de lector que más se acerca a consumir determinados contenidos y libros. Finalmente, con la comparación entre precios promedios de venta y precios recomendados para minoristas puede obtenerse datos que permitan inferir formas para maximizar ganancias en las ventas, así como la aplicación de descuentos o tarifas especiales para incrementar las ventas de determinados libros. Conclusiones. • El análisis de datos representa un paradigma contemporáneo para comprender las necesidades y potenciales nichos de mercado que pueden explotarse en diferentes ámbitos empresariales. Recordando que la optimización de procesos y definición de indicadores clave de desempeño son aspectos vitales para construir marcos de datos más confiables y certeros, la ciencia de datos se vuelve imprescindible para maximizar las opciones disponibles y con base en ellas, poder implementar estrategias y acciones que mejoren la toma de decisiones.

