Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Pale Demon streaming audio books Pale Demon streaming audio books LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Pale Demon streaming audio books 'I wouldn’t miss a Kim Harrison book for anything.'—Charlaine Harris, author of the Sooki...
Pale Demon streaming audio books Written By: Kim Harrison. Narrated By: Marguerite Gavin Publisher: HarperCollins Publishe...
Pale Demon streaming audio books Download Full Version Pale Demon Audio OR Download now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pale Demon streaming audio books

3 views

Published on

Pale Demon streaming audio books

Published in: Recruiting & HR
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pale Demon streaming audio books

  1. 1. Pale Demon streaming audio books Pale Demon streaming audio books LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Pale Demon streaming audio books 'I wouldn’t miss a Kim Harrison book for anything.'—Charlaine Harris, author of the Sookie Stackhouse novels ​ New York Times bestselling urban fantasy superstar Kim Harrison is back with Pale Demon—her ninth electrifying adventure featuring contemporary witch Rachel Morgan. This time Rachel's leaving the Hollows, on a cross-country road trip with a pixy, an elf, and a vampire, as she races to clear her blackened name at a California witches' convention in order to avoid an eternity of torment at the claws of a soul-devouring demon. Pale Demon is Kim Harrison at her gothic best—combining mystery, action, intrigue, paranormal romance, and breathtaking dark fantasy in a delicious witches’ brew that fans of Laurell K. Hamilton, Charlaine Harris, Stephenie Meyer, and Jim Butcher simply will not be able to resist.
  3. 3. Pale Demon streaming audio books Written By: Kim Harrison. Narrated By: Marguerite Gavin Publisher: HarperCollins Publishers Date: February 2011 Duration: 17 hours 58 minutes
  4. 4. Pale Demon streaming audio books Download Full Version Pale Demon Audio OR Download now

×