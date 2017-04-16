ProfitJackr – Review, Bonus – Video Launch Jacking App
#ProfitJackr – Review, Bonus – Video #Launch Jacking App ProfitJackr – Review, Bonus – Video Launch Jacking App – The Ulti...
Built In Scheduler You Can Schedule Which Times You Want Campaigns To Start With The Built In Scheduler. Profit Jackr Anal...
Profitjackr Demo Video: This brand new point-and-click, ‘profit-jacking’ software gets results in as little as 24 hours! B...
See how they made $613.53 in 3 days When you use this awesome new ‘profit-jacking’ software, you will profit from other pe...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ProfitJackr – Review, Bonus – Video Launch Jacking App

75 views

Published on

ProfitJackr – Review, Bonus – Video Launch Jacking App – The Ultimate Web App That Allows You To Use Video To Hijack Launch #Traffic

Published in: Marketing
0 Comments
1 Like
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

No Downloads
Views
Total views
75
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
1
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

ProfitJackr – Review, Bonus – Video Launch Jacking App

  1. 1. ProfitJackr – Review, Bonus – Video Launch Jacking App
  2. 2. #ProfitJackr – Review, Bonus – Video #Launch Jacking App ProfitJackr – Review, Bonus – Video Launch Jacking App – The Ultimate Web App That Allows You To Use Video To Hijack Launch #Traffic 1 Click YouTube Connect & 2 Tier Backlink Builder Connect Your Web App To Your YouTube Channel. The Minute A Video Is Uploaded To YouTube The App Will Start The Backlink And Syndication Campaign Manual Poster The App Also Allows Manual Posting Directly From Within The App.
  3. 3. Built In Scheduler You Can Schedule Which Times You Want Campaigns To Start With The Built In Scheduler. Profit Jackr Analyzer We Also Have An Updated Launch List That Is Pulled From Muncheye In To The App. Now This Just Doesn’t Let You Know Of Upcoming Launches But Also Lets You Know Which Launch Would Be Easy Rank For. Rank Tracker Our Builtin Rank Tracker Allows You To Monitor Your ProfitJackr Campaigns To See How Well They Are Doing
  4. 4. Profitjackr Demo Video: This brand new point-and-click, ‘profit-jacking’ software gets results in as little as 24 hours! Billy, David & Andrew banked $613.53 in just 3 days using this software.. It’s so simple, it puts ‘brain-dead’ newbies in front of eager buyers who have their “credit card in hand”… Check out the overwhelming PROOF on the #sales page along with a live video demo:
  5. 5. See how they made $613.53 in 3 days When you use this awesome new ‘profit-jacking’ software, you will profit from other peoples’ products and get paid directly to your PayPal. It’s a simple, point-and-click software that requires ZERO technical skills whatsoever… It takes traditional launch-jacking and makes it extremely easy. Literally POINT-N-CLICK easy. No domain. No hosting. No blogs. No SEO. #Profit Jacker, profitjacker, Launch Jacking Profits, #Buy Profitjackr, #Profitjackr Review, #Profitjackr Bonus: Simply point, click and get results, over & over: ProfitJackr – Review, Bonus – Video Launch Jacking App

×