Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
teen urban books : Get Well Soon | Teen Listen to Get Well Soon and teen urban books new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or...
teen urban books : Get Well Soon | Teen Anna Bloom is depressed–so depressed that her parents have committed her to a ment...
teen urban books : Get Well Soon | Teen Written By: Julie Halpern. Narrated By: Mandy Siegfried Publisher: Listening Libra...
teen urban books : Get Well Soon | Teen Download Full Version Get Well Soon Audio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

teen urban books : Get Well Soon | Teen

16 views

Published on

Listen to Get Well Soon and teen urban books new releases on your iPhone... iPad... or Android. Get any teen urban books FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Devices & Hardware
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

teen urban books : Get Well Soon | Teen

  1. 1. teen urban books : Get Well Soon | Teen Listen to Get Well Soon and teen urban books new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. Get any teen urban books FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. teen urban books : Get Well Soon | Teen Anna Bloom is depressed–so depressed that her parents have committed her to a mental hospital with a bunch of other messed-up teens. Here, she meets a roommate with a secret (and a plastic baby), a doctor who focuses way too much on her weight, and a cute, shy boy who just might like her. ​ But wait! Being trapped in a loony bin isn’t supposed to be about ​ making friends, losing weight, and having a crush, is it? ​ In her fiction debut, Julie Halpern finds humor in the unlikeliest of places, and presents a character whose voice–and heart–will resonate with all of us who have ever felt just a little bit crazy.
  3. 3. teen urban books : Get Well Soon | Teen Written By: Julie Halpern. Narrated By: Mandy Siegfried Publisher: Listening Library (Audio) Date: May 2008 Duration: 5 hours 5 minutes
  4. 4. teen urban books : Get Well Soon | Teen Download Full Version Get Well Soon Audio OR Get now

×