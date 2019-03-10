Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
teen urban books : Chasing Red | Teen Listen to Chasing Red and teen urban books new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or And...
teen urban books : Chasing Red | Teen CHASING RED is a new release from Hachette Audiobooks: Powered by Wattpad - an innov...
teen urban books : Chasing Red | Teen Written By: Isabelle Ronin. Narrated By: Vanessa Edwin Publisher: Hachette Book Grou...
teen urban books : Chasing Red | Teen Download Full Version Chasing Red Audio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

teen urban books : Chasing Red | Teen

17 views

Published on

Listen to Chasing Red and teen urban books new releases on your iPhone... iPad... or Android. Get any teen urban books FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

teen urban books : Chasing Red | Teen

  1. 1. teen urban books : Chasing Red | Teen Listen to Chasing Red and teen urban books new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. Get any teen urban books FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. teen urban books : Chasing Red | Teen CHASING RED is a new release from Hachette Audiobooks: Powered by Wattpad - an innovative collaboration between Hachette Book Group, a leading publisher, and Wattpad, a passionate storytelling community of over 45 million people. Your favorite online stories, now available in your headphones! Cynical and hardworking college student Veronica Strafford gets kicked out of her apartment. Broke and homeless, she wakes up in an unfamiliar room and unable to remember the events of the night before. She plans to make a fast exit, but finds notorious basketball player Caleb Lockhart instead. Caleb Lockhart has never been rejected before. He's rich, hot, and girls always seek him out. And he knows it. A girl in a make-me-sin red dress and red lips catches his attention at a club and he playfully calls her Red. When Red rejects him, he is at a complete loss. Intensely drawn to her, Caleb wants something for the first time in his life and pursues her. But Veronica's painful past is catching up to her, and her heart might just be the one thing Caleb can't win.
  3. 3. teen urban books : Chasing Red | Teen Written By: Isabelle Ronin. Narrated By: Vanessa Edwin Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA Date: September 2017 Duration: 10 hours 51 minutes
  4. 4. teen urban books : Chasing Red | Teen Download Full Version Chasing Red Audio OR Listen now

×